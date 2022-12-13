GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the year since Safe Shelter Executive Director Pearl Webster became the Remarkable Woman of Northeast Wisconsin, she’s gotten over being camera shy.

Her remarkable work in improving the health and well-being of struggling families on the Oneida National makes her a sought-after speaker with other organizations looking to make an impact.

Local 5 got to sit in on a recent speech she gave to the leaders of the St. Vincent De Paul Society, the first group to donate meals when she opened the Safe Shelter a year ago.

“It’s just been so awesome, I can’t tell you,” Webster told them of the support she’s received since embarking on her shelter, which allows large families to stay together while securing more permanent housing.

“We’ve only just begun, I guess,” she admitted. “This year has been a real learning experience for me. Opened my eyes to a lot of different things before we opened the shelter.”

Current economic pressures mean a waiting list remains at the Safe Shelter. Yet, Webster is buoyed by interest in addressing the problem, including the formation of a new homeless coalition in Green Bay.

“We really have all these barriers to get our individuals from the shelter into transitional living,” Webster told the crowd. “Most landlords in Green Bay don’t want to deal with it. We’re trying to work with them folks too.”

Even though she never sought attention, the nurse-turned-homeless advocate tells her story and the stories of the families she’s helped in hopes of inspiring another woman to follow her passion and become remarkable in her own way.

“Everyone has talent,” Webster said. “Not everyone sees that talent until you’re put in a position to share your talent and story. I would encourage people to participate in the Remarkable Women initiative and nominate. If you know a person who’s doing something and nobody knows about it.”