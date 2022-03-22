(WFRV) – The Toys for Tots program is well known across the United States, and here in Northeast Wisconsin, Stacy Suarez of Oconto made it her mission to make sure every child in our community has a Merry Christmas.

It was six years ago that the place where Stacy’s husband was working was going through some tough times and they had layoffs, “There was just no way I knew we would be really able to have a Christmas for the kids.” So she reached out to the Marine Corp. Toys for Tots Green Bay for help to put presents under the tree for her four kids but what came next was unexpected.

“They said, oh, I’m sorry, we’re not helping Oconto County,” said Suarez. That’s when she decided she wanted to do something for all parents who couldn’t afford to give their children a Merry Christmas in the county. Toys for Tots in Brown County asked her to begin a program in Oconto County and with the help of the Kewaunee County chapter, and the First Presbyterian Church, they got a store up and running with donations.

“I want to help because I felt that so many people that needed the help wasn’t able to get it. So I wanted to help make the kid’s Christmas here in Oconto and Oconto County better than that because I know how tough it could be to get Christmas gifts for the kids,” said Suarez. While at first, she felt guilty about using the program for her family that first year, she knew other families also needed help. “A lot of kids weren’t going to have a very good Christmas, so I wanted them to be able to have a Christmas that they were happy with and had toys to play with.”

Suarez says she couldn’t do it without the help of her volunteers, like Karl and Sheila Ballestad, who say the Toys for Tots program in the county would not be here if it wasn’t for her. “Hundreds of kids now all because of her, and I’m sure that it would not happen if Stacy was not our chairman,” said Karl Ballestad.

She says she couldn’t do it without the generous people in the community who put toys, clothes, blankets, and more into the Toys for Tots boxes.

Her reaction when she was told that someone nominated her to be a Remarkable Woman? “I honestly started crying, it surprised me because I don’t think I’m doing anything to be, you know, nominated for this.” Now, she doesn’t need toys for herself, but this busy mother of four who works two part-time jobs says she plans to keep on going with the program, which has grown to help 83 families and more than 300 kids.

You can learn more about Toys for Tots Oconto County through their Facebook page. The program accepts donations year-round.