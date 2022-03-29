(WFRV) – During the month of March, Local 5 is celebrating the remarkable women in our community. Local 5’s Kaitlin Corbett introduces us to Pat Gwidt who has dedicated her life to giving back to her hometown of Keshena.

Gwidt’s lifelong love for the Keshena area began almost 50 years ago. “Back in the mid-70s, my late husband and I bought a cottage up on Legend Lake, and we fell in love with the lake and the rural way of living.” What started as a job distributing communion in the early 90s at her local St. Michael’s Parish, Gwidt’s role in her community started to morph into a much larger one.

“The food pantry at that time was not as big as it is today. At that time, they would have bags of groceries available, and families could come right up to the parish office if they were in need of a bag of groceries, and that’s what they picked up,” says Gwidt. She has since helped the pantry blossom into something greater, getting to work in the early 2000s.

With the help of the Parish, she started St. Michael’s Food Pantry and partnered with Feeding America to make sure it stayed fully stocked with not just food, but diapers, formula, and other essentials. Since then, Gwidt has volunteered more than 20 hours every week to keep things running smoothly and keep mouths fed. “At the time when it first started, it might’ve been 10 families a month, and then it grew up between 50 to 60 families a month. And families can be recipients of food only once a month and only if they are residents of Menominee County/Menominee Reservation.”

In 2021, Gwidt and the food pantry served more than 400 families in Menominee County and the Reservation with food and essentials. “It seems no matter what I get involved in, I just love spreading the wealth that’s out there for the community, and even today at the stage we’re at now, there is still more that you can do for a community and do for a food pantry but you also have to have those dedicated volunteers that can make it continue to operate at the rate that its operating,” says Gwidt.

Gwidt says that she doesn’t do any of this to receive anything back, “It’s just something in my heart, and the desire that I see out in the community, the need for it. No matter where you live, you need to give back.”

