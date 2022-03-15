(WFRV) – Six-year-old Ava Moody loved being part of Team Shine.

“She loved to dance, loved music,” said Ava’s mom, Melissa Moody from Abrams.

Sadly, Ava would be a part of the cheer competition she’d so been looking forward to in spirit only.

“She took a nap and she didn’t wake up,” Moody explained. “We found her when we went to check on her. My husband screamed. We couldn’t resuscitate her.”

Ava had come down with a “bug” that turned out to be a systemic strep infection. She died suddenly, unexpectedly.

“Anyone she met, people fell in love with her,” Moody recalled. “She showed you the good side of life, the fun side of life.”

Suddenly life no longer had a fun side for Ava’s mom, Melissa Moody of Abrams.

“It completely knocked us off our feet,” Moody shared. “You’ve just lost a part of you, physically, a part of you is gone. You are physically broken, you’re emotionally broken.”

Moody and her husband, Tom, were left to pick up the pieces; to forge ahead trying to create some sense of normalcy for their other children at home.

“There’s still diapers to change and mouths to feed,” Moody said, “still being present in their lives.”

But Moody did so much more than that.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” said Lori Krause, Moody’s own mother. “To see how they have turned this into such an honorable thing for Ava is remarkable to me.” Krause is the one who secretly nominated her daughter as a Remarkable Woman.

In the midst of one of life’s most devastating tragedies, it was actually Ava who gave her family the strength and inspiration to go on.

“The day that she passed, my husband and our boys sat on her bed and I said ‘We’re going to live each day like she did,’” Moody remembered.

…and in the midst of grief, they found a way to turn a tragic loss into a cheer for life.

“Her Special Needs cheer team coined ‘Live Like Eva’,” explained Moody.

What started as a family promise, that heartfelt motto, “Live Like Ava” became a way of life, a mother’s mission to always keep her little girl close.

“Feeling that joy of giving back and doing what she would have done to make other kids and families just smile a little bit like she did,” Moody said. “You feel her in those moments. You feel her presence and her being proud of you in those moments.”

Melissa and her family started the “Live Like Ava” foundation, a non-profit organization supporting other children with special needs through scholarships, medical equipment, Christmas gifts and so much more.

“We have been able to fund our first service dog, fully funded, two and a half year training, to a family with two boys with Down’s Syndrome,” Moody said.

At Ava’s elementary school in Oconto Falls, children in need of anything for the school year, are welcome to browse through Ava’s Closet, free of charge.

“The items are all brand new with the tags still on and they’re able to pick out the items that they need,” Moody explained, pointing to the neatly organized shelves of school clothes, backpacks, winter boots, and school supplies.

When asked how this mother of four, who also works full time outside the home, can possibly find the time and energy to do so much to help others…

“It’s not work when you love it and you feel her,” Moody humbly replied.

Moody credits a vast network of friends, family, and community support for making “Live Like Ava ” such a success.

“We have amazing supporters,” she said.

But it’s clear where this “Remarkable Woman” finds her true motivation.

“It was her path to inspire so many people,” Moody shared. “The very least I can do is to just try to keep it going.”