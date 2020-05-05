Nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award to be announced on The Mel Robbins show

(WFRV) – After being delayed due to the coronavirus, the national Remarkable Women winner will be announced on The Mel Robbins Show on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on WFRV Local 5.

In March, WFRV Local 5 announced Northeast Wisconsin’s Remarkable Woman of 2020, Kathy Kurowski of Ashwaubenon. Read her full story here and watch the big reveal here.

Kurowski was scheduled to earn a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show as part of Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award. That trip was ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Be sure to tune into The Mel Robbins show Wednesday to see nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award winner!

