Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award to be announced on The Mel Robbins show

Remarkable Women

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – After being delayed due to the coronavirus, the national Remarkable Women winner will be announced on The Mel Robbins Show on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on WFRV Local 5.

In March, WFRV Local 5 announced Northeast Wisconsin’s Remarkable Woman of 2020, Kathy Kurowski of Ashwaubenon. Read her full story here and watch the big reveal here.

Kurowski was scheduled to earn a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show as part of Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award. That trip was ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Be sure to tune into The Mel Robbins show Wednesday to see nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award winner!

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"