(WFRV) – During the month of March, Local 5 has been celebrating remarkable women in our community. Viewers and community members submitted nominations for remarkable women, making an impact on the community.

On Thursday night we honor and celebrate all four of these women in our WFRV Local 5 Remarkable Women special. We talked to each of them about their mission and love for the community, announcing at the end, who is the remarkable woman in Northeast Wisconsin is.

2022 Remarkable Woman of Northeast Wisconsin

Pearl Webster of the Safe Shelter on the Oneida Nation Michele McCormack introduces us to Pearl Webster who is a true visionary that took a former accounting building and turned it into a shelter where families in crisis can stay.

You can read all the stories on our remarkable women below:

Live Like Ava: Turning tragedy into triumph Connie Fellman tells us the story of Melissa Moody, the mother of Ava. Ava died unexpectedly and now the family is keeping Ava’s memory alive through a mission they’ve called “Live Like Ava.”

From nothing to something: Local woman creates Toys for Tots program in Oconto Co. Chelly Boutott takes us to Oconto Co. where Stacy Suarez made it her mission to make sure families have the best Christmas by creating the county’s first Toys for Tots program.

‘It’s just something in my heart’: Keshena woman reflects on creation of food pantry Kaitlin Corbett introduces us to Pat Gwidt, a name well known in the town of Keshena after she started a food pantry for those in need in Menominee County.

You can watch the full Remarkable Women show below: