ONEIDA NATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Registered Nurse Pearl Webster has always been a woman of action over words.

So when she was contacted by Local 5 News she couldn’t believe she had been selected a finalist as a “Remarkable Woman of Northeast Wisconsin.”

“I was like I don’t know what to say,” Pearl told Local 5 News in a recent interview.

Pearl is a true visionary. Her latest project was transforming a former accounting building into a shelter where families in crisis could stay together while they organized their finances to get back out on their own.

It is the culmination of a life dedicated to the health and well-being of others.

The Pulaski High School graduate knew early on in life she wanted to be a nurse.

Early on in her career, she distinguished herself by spearheading a tuberculosis screening program for the Oneida people and locally eradicated a disease that devastated so many.

Pearl would continue her education all the way up to a Master’s of Science in Nursing Management.

The education allowed her to take on the groundbreaking roles as the creator of the Occupational Health Department. And then as a teacher for younger nursing professionals.

“I was their first course,” recalls Webster. “My goal was to keep them in the program. We did not have any failures on the state nursing exam.”

Along the way, she raised a family. The son who nominated her as a “Remarkable Woman” said growing up the kids never felt deprived of her attention.

“Mom was always there,” Garth Webster told Local 5 News. “She took care of us, made sure we were doing what we were supposed to do.”

Garth says he doesn’t know how she did it all. But he fondly recalls many times going on home visits with his mom as she cared for an entire community.

“She did it all. She’s definitely a standout.”

And one remarkable woman.