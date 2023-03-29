BOWLER, Wis. (WFRV) – After losing her daughter at 23 years old in a tragic car accident back in 2018, Janet Miller knew she had to keep her only child’s legacy alive.

“She was full of life,” said Miller. “She loved life. She loved to laugh, and she loved to help people.”

After earning her Master’s Degree, Bree, as her family knows her, landed a job at Menominee Tribal Family Services.

“She had some clients that were in need of some items, so she gathered those items up and took them to her office,” explained Miller. “That little corner just kept growing, and her coworkers decided to dub it the name ‘Bree’s closet.'”

Whether it was clothing, hygiene products, or toys, Bree’s Closet had it all. Now, Janet Miller is continuing Bree’s Closet through four different locations, helping those in need one person at a time.

“After she passed, we decided that there’s still a need,” said Miller. “I think she’d be in awe and would be super happy with how things have turned out.”

Several items have a tag sewn onto them that reads ‘In memory of Bree,’ making her legacy carry on.