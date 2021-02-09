Where is Remarkable Woman Cynthia Thompson now?

APPLETON, Wisc., (WFRV) – We first met Cynthia Thompson at the Waupaca home of her parents nearly one year ago.

She had retired early to take care of them full time and was supporting other caregivers through a non-profit she helped form called “Caregivers Rock.”

Local 5’s Michele McCormack checked in on her recently at her home in Appleton she runs operations from her basement.

Demand for the group’s services has gone up dramatically since the Covid-19 Pandemic and her appearance on Local 5 News.

“It’s been an amazing and interesting year,” Thompson said. “We were recognized a little more. So, we had other counties that reached out to us. We are up to 36 counties now.”

The alert key program has taken off with unprecedented awareness among first responders and emergency room personnel who are keeping an eye out for the red tags which indicate that the person they’re caring for has someone at home who needs help too.

“I’m amazed how much we grew last year,” exalted Thompson. “I wasn’t quite expecting that. Sometimes I worried if we’re growing faster than we should be. So it’s been amazing!”

The story gets even more remarkable. Caregivers Rock already has one book out called “A Lonely Journey.” In March, the group is releasing a second book called “A Not So Lonely Journey.”

Thompson gives credit to her parents who instilled in her early in life the belief that it’s important to do good for others, even as you struggle with your own challenges.

“They always believed in helping others out so I have to give credit to my parents.”

Her ability to share the credit for all that’s she accomplished is arguably the most remarkable thing of all.

For more information click here

You’ll meet this year’s finalists for “Remarkable Women” in March with our special program announcing the winner in April.