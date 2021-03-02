Where is Remarkable Woman Kathy Kurowski now?

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – When Local 5 News announced Kathy Kurowski as Wisconsin’s Remarkable Woman of 2020, it brought attention she had never seen before for “Handbags for Hope” she founded with two fellow educators.

“I still don’t think I’m remarkable,” Kathy tells Local Five nearly a year later.

She remains a woman in constant motion.

Her dining room is assembly line central where she takes donated handbags and fills them with alcohol free hygiene items for women who are struggling with homelessness.

“We know there are homeless women in Green Bay. They’re not as visible.”

And what Kathy knows after being on Local 5 News is that folks are willing to answer the call for help. Some folks have been so generous they ordered bags directly from Amazon for delivery direct to “Handbags for Hope.”

There was a dormant period during the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

But just around the holiday, the calls for handbags came in from several groups across the region. Any homeless who asked found a handbag was within reach.

“We delivered about 260 bags this holiday season alone once the restrictions on donations loosened,” says Kathy.

And she did it all while balancing in-person class to virtual then back to class instruction as a veteran Kindergarten teacher.

One other incredible thing about this remarkable woman is that she never did make the trip to New York that she won. Not when there are so many handbags to fill with hope.

“The vouchers are good for two years,” shared Kathy. “New York will still be there.”

“Handbags for Hope” will always be there and a remarkable friend named Kathy who’s always there in a clutch.

You can find out more information via their Facebook Page here

Local 5 will introduce you to this year’s finalists starting Tuesday, March 9th.

The 2021 Remarkable Woman of Wisconsin will be announced during a Local 5 News special April 1st.