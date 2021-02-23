FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Where is Remarkable Woman Lori Schmitz now?

Remarkable Women

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MALONE, Wisc., (WFRV) -When we last saw hunger relief advocate Lori Schmitz she was packing boxes of food.

One year later nothing has changed except she’s packing for more people.

“It has been a wild year for me personally and the pantry,” Lori said in months after appearing on Local 5 News. “When we first met with the station, Covid was just beginning. And then it hit and we went from friendly contact support to constantly packing boxes and trying to meet demands.”

The Holyland Food Pantry she operates across from St. Paul’s Church and near the energy fields in remote Fond du Lac County is stuffed to the gills.

They found nearby storage for the extra food as part of the Wisconsin Farm to Families program.

Local 5 helped them tap into support they never knew existed.

“It was amazing,” exclaimed Lori. “We got calls from Green Bay to help us with money. We have people calling way south of here just based on that one interview.”

Lori’s even put up a mini pantry outside. So, if somebody turns up when they’re closed they won’t walk away empty-handed.

She’s been able to keep up with demand while battling back from a heart attack. Truly remarkable dedication.

Former board member Dave Nickel stepped in so the pantry wouldn’t lose ground.

Now if they could only raise the money to get under one roof and remain in rural Wisconsin.

“It’s exciting. But, we’re stuffed and we’ll be stuffed for awhile yet.”

They’ve identified a nearby building. The fundraising is underway.

You can find out more on their Facebook Page here

Local 5 will introduce the 2021 finalists in March with the winner announced during a televised special in April.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame girls look to cap unprecedented season with state title

UW-Oshkosh head coach Matt Lewis stops by Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state