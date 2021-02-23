Where is Remarkable Woman Lori Schmitz now?

MALONE, Wisc., (WFRV) -When we last saw hunger relief advocate Lori Schmitz she was packing boxes of food.

One year later nothing has changed except she’s packing for more people.

“It has been a wild year for me personally and the pantry,” Lori said in months after appearing on Local 5 News. “When we first met with the station, Covid was just beginning. And then it hit and we went from friendly contact support to constantly packing boxes and trying to meet demands.”

The Holyland Food Pantry she operates across from St. Paul’s Church and near the energy fields in remote Fond du Lac County is stuffed to the gills.

They found nearby storage for the extra food as part of the Wisconsin Farm to Families program.

Local 5 helped them tap into support they never knew existed.

“It was amazing,” exclaimed Lori. “We got calls from Green Bay to help us with money. We have people calling way south of here just based on that one interview.”

Lori’s even put up a mini pantry outside. So, if somebody turns up when they’re closed they won’t walk away empty-handed.

She’s been able to keep up with demand while battling back from a heart attack. Truly remarkable dedication.

Former board member Dave Nickel stepped in so the pantry wouldn’t lose ground.

Now if they could only raise the money to get under one roof and remain in rural Wisconsin.

“It’s exciting. But, we’re stuffed and we’ll be stuffed for awhile yet.”

They’ve identified a nearby building. The fundraising is underway.

You can find out more on their Facebook Page here

