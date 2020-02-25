Remarkable Woman Finalist: Micki Klein

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Micki Klein loves to share photos of her little daughter, Mariah. But the heartbreak of 11 years ago is never far away. When Mariah was just two and a half years old, she was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). The aggressive brain tumor interferes with all bodily functions, depriving a child of the ability to move, to communicate, and even to eat and drink. It claimed Mariah’s life 16 months later.

Devastated. That’s how Micki describes that time.

“When they told us what it would do to her if it got bigger, that’s when I got scared and I just wanted everything to go away. I was crying on the way to the hospital. I felt bad, bad for her.”

The terrible grief of losing her youngest daughter turned into a mission to help other families – and a non-profit named after her daughter called Riah’s Rainbow, which collects arts and crafts to give to hospitalized children. Micki says she got the idea to do that from Mariah, since coloring and making crafts was the one thing that could comfort her on those endless hospital visits for treatment.

Says Micki, “So when she passed away, we thought that more kids would like this. It’s a way to distract them so that their parents can talk to doctors at the hospital without them worrying about their child.”

Mariah passed away in August of 2008. The next Christmas, in 2009, Riah’s Rainbow got to work. Their first project was to send stockings full of treats to the hospital emergency room on Christmas Eve. Says Micki, “We thought, if they are in the hospital on Christmas Eve they need something, so the whole delivery room was full of stockings – about fifty in all.”

There have been nine years of fundraisers for Riah’s Rainbow since then, with the walk replaced by motorcycle rides. Riah’s Rainbow helps children with pediatric cancer at eight different hospitals – in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, and New York. The donated arts and crafts help calm frightened children facing cancer, just as it did with Mariah years ago.

Micki remembers, “ If we even stepped foot into the hospital, she would already be angry, already very nervous, and she would be crying. As soon as I would color with her, or watch a movie, or something like that, she would calm down a bit.”

With her oldest daughter, Morgan, now 18-years-old, life goes on. And Micki credits Riah’s Rainbow with helping her go on as well.

“I think when you have something else on your mind besides the fact that your child is gone and not coming back – it helps you – not get over her, because that’s never going to happen – every day I think about her. It helps you cope, it really does. People can go different ways, people can self-destruct as well. I decided not to do that.

Their next event is the 9th annual Riah’s Ride for Childhood Cancer is August 1st, 2020.

