Reports: Darner fired by UW-Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WIS:–According to Stadium Sports and Jeff Goodman, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has parted ways with Men’s head basketball coach Linc Darner and his staff. Darner led the Phoenix to their first NCAA tournament since 1996 in 2016 during his first season in Green Bay. In five seasons, his teams went 92-80 and were 17-16 overall this past year and 11-7 in Horizon League play. Green Bay earned the number three seed in the conference tournament and lost to second seeded Northern Kentucky 80-69 in the semifinals this past season.