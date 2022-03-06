Which dog toy box is best?

If you’re a dog parent, you’ve probably experienced an explosion of toys in your living space. Most of our furry friends love to play with toys, but don’t know how to put them away when they’re done. Often, they end up scattered about or tossed into a random corner of the room.

Investing in a dog toy box is a great way to keep your pup’s playthings organized. For a simple and space-saving dog toy box, check out the top choice Morezi Dog Toy Box.

What to know before you buy a dog toy box

Space

When selecting a dog toy box, you want to make sure that it’s the appropriate size. It will need to hold your supply of dog toys, as well as allow room for new ones. Make sure that it is something that will fit into your space and that the dog can easily access.

You’ll want to think about where in your home you’d like to place the toy box. It’s a good idea to measure your space so you have an accurate idea of the size of toy box you can get. Something that can be tucked into a corner or slid out of the way while still being accessible to your animal is optimal.

Durability

Find a product that is good quality and built to last. Sometimes dogs can be a bit destructive, so you’ll want to choose something that is sturdy and will hold up to your dog’s teeth and paws. If your dog likes to pick things up and move them around, a product that is heavier or weighted would work well.

Easy to clean

Dogs don’t care about being clean, even if we do. They might come into the house dirty and excited to keep the party going. However, if they’re wet, muddy or drooling, they could easily wreak havoc on their toy box and all of the toys in it. It’s best to buy something that can be spot-cleaned and sanitized without deteriorating.

What to look for in a quality dog toy box

Size

Don’t underestimate the amount of toys that your fur baby has. Just like anything else, we usually don’t realize how much of something we have until we need to move it or put it away.

Select something that will easily accommodate all of the dog toys you already have and has enough extra space for the dog to dig around. If the toy box is too small, your animal might miss its favorite item because it’s buried and hard to get to.

The toy box size should also coordinate with the size of the dog. A small dog might have a hard time getting their toys from a large dog toy box, whereas a bigger dog might think that a small toy container is something to be played with, too.

Accessibility

Make sure that the dog can reach the toys that are in the box. If the box is too tall or the opening is too high, a small breed might have a hard time accessing the things inside of it. If the box has a lid, you’ll need to remember to open it during playtime. If you leave the house and the lid stays closed, you might come home to a bored pup. If selecting a wire basket, be sure that the openings allow for removal of the toys with ease and that they won’t get stuck on the way out.

Inviting

The dog toy box should look different from other pieces of household furniture. Although it’s nice to have a toy bin that blends in with your home decor, be sure to select something that the dog knows is specifically for their use. Once they get used to having their own spot in the home for toys, they may be less likely to use other pieces of furniture as their own.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog toy box

Dog toy boxes have a wide price range, but on average, you can expect to spend around $15-$75, depending on size and materials.

Dog toy box FAQ

What kind of material is best for a dog toy box?

A. Many dog toy boxes are made from canvas. This type of fabric is easy to clean, durable and long-lasting. There are other options, such as plastic, wicker and wood, but if your dog likes to chew, you might want to steer clear of these materials.

How often do you need to clean a dog toy box?

A. It is a good rule of thumb to clean the toy box regularly. It will likely collect dog hair if your breed sheds, so using a vacuum attachment to suck up the debris will work wonders.

Depending on the composition of the fabric, spot cleaning will usually work. If the material allows, you might be able to machine wash it. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions, as you don’t want to destroy the toy box’s structure. When using any cleaning products, be sure to keep your pets and small children away from the wet spots until dry to avoid any contact with chemicals. Better yet, try to use cleaning products that are child- and pet-safe.

What’s the best dog toy box to buy?

Top dog toy box

Morezi Dog Toy Box

What you need to know: This toy box is waterproof, has nontoxic handles and a large opening, allowing easy accessibility to the toys.

What you’ll love: It comes in an array of colors and is easy to move from room to room.

What you should consider: While it’s a great size for small to medium pups, it might be too small for a larger dog.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog toy box for the money

Bone Dry Striped Paw Patch Bin

What you need to know: This stylish bin can hold up to 20 pounds and has handles that allow you to move it easily.

What you’ll love: It collapses, making it simple to store when not in use. It comes in multiple sizes and colors.

What you should consider: It might be challenging for your pooch to get to the bottom of the bin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Richell Elegant Wooden Dog Toy Box

What you need to know: Made for the classy canine, this wooden toy box comes in both small and medium sizes.

What you’ll love: The feet of the toy box have rubber grips on the bottom to help keep it in place.

What you should consider: Wood can be harder to clean and easier to ruin, so this one might be best for pups who are less aggressive about chewing and pawing.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

