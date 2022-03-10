Which electric pressure washer is best?

Few things are as satisfying as the results you can achieve while using a pressure washer. From bringing outdoor furniture back to life to removing dirt and moss from stonework or your home, a pressure washer can make the old look brand new again. Thankfully, due to the availability of electric pressure washers, you can achieve great results without worrying about excessive noise or fuel concerns.

The Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO Electric Pressure Washer is a cost-effective and powerful alternative to gas-powered models. With a detergent tank built right into the unit, you can deep clean just about anything.

What to consider before you buy an electric pressure washer

Electric pressure washer pros and cons

Pros: Unlike gas-powered models, electric pressure washers can be used indoors because they do not produce noxious, hazardous fumes. They are quieter, thanks to their electric motors, and corded models can run indefinitely without the risk of running out of gas. They are also lighter and require less maintenance.

Unlike gas-powered models, electric pressure washers can be used indoors because they do not produce noxious, hazardous fumes. They are quieter, thanks to their electric motors, and corded models can run indefinitely without the risk of running out of gas. They are also lighter and require less maintenance. Cons: Electric pressure washers tend to be more expensive than similar gas models. They also don’t provide quite as much power as those that run on fuel, and corded models depend on access to an electrical outlet.

Where you will use your pressure washer

Most electric pressure washers require access to an outlet. If you will be doing work outdoors or in a remote location where you will not be able to plug the machine in, you will need to either use a generator or purchase a battery powered pressure model.

What you will be cleaning

Carefully consider your plans while shopping for a pressure washer. Different models provide varying degrees of power, some of which may actually damage the surface of whatever it is you are hoping to clean. Read all manufacturer specifications and recommendations to ensure that the model you purchase is equipped for your purposes.

What to look for in a quality electric pressure washer

Leak-proof connections

Because water will be circulating into and out of your pressure washer, seek out a model with a reputation for leak-free operation. A pressure washer that creates a puddle around it during operation is not only inefficient, but also potentially dangerous if you aren’t expecting a slipping hazard to exist where you set the machine down.

Tips and attachments

Select a pressure washer with a wide range of tips and wand accessories to maximize the ways in which you can use your machine. From tips that focus the stream into a highly pressurized jet, to brushes that foam or scrub, your pressure washer has the ability to be a versatile cleaning tool.

Water temperature

Most electric pressure washers do not heat the water that passes through them, although this option is available on select units. Hot water can provide additional cleaning power in some situations, especially when you are cleaning off paint or adhesive.

Dependability

Pressure washers are often used for projects that require them to operate for long periods of time. You will want to invest in a machine from a manufacturer that has a reputation for dependable, high quality power tools. Well regarded suppliers will stand by their products with warranties and quality assurance guarantees, so research carefully as you shop.

Portability

Most pressure washers will feature a pair of wheels that allows you to easily roll them into position. However, for added portability, select a model that also includes a carrying handle. Light models can be moved and lifted easily.

For maximum portability, select a model that runs on a battery. These units are small and not nearly as powerful as those that are corded, but they might be just what you need to reach certain areas or clean small objects.

Detergent tank

An onboard detergent tank allows you the option of using special soap with your pressure washer to assist with cleaning.

Power

Pressure washer power is measured in pounds per square inch (PSI). It goes without saying that the primary reason people invest in these machines is for the high pressure cleaning action they provide. Select a washer that is powerful, but be mindful of the fact that too much water pressure may damage some surfaces. Also remember that different pressure washer tips will also affect the power of the stream they produce, allowing you some additional flexibility.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric pressure washer

You can purchase high quality electric pressure washers for $180-$350, with high end prices usually reflecting additional power.

Electric pressure washer FAQ

Do I need protective gear while using a pressure washer?

A. Yes. Hearing protection and goggles are recommended while using a pressure washer. Because the water coming out of the tool may create steam or mist, goggles that completely conceal your eyes are recommended to prevent irritation from particles or detergent.

How do I maintain an electric pressure washer?

A. Electric pressure washers require cleaning after use. Ensure that the water pump is free of soap residue. Oil will need to be added to their pump occasionally and special considerations need to be taken to ensure that they are stored in a clean, dry area during the off season.

Are electric pressure washers dangerous?

A. Misuse of any tool can result in injury, and pressure washers are no exception. Never point your washer at another person or yourself, and do not touch the high pressure jet. Hot water can potentially cause burning, and careless placement of the washer’s hose and cord can result in a tripping hazard.

What are the best electric pressure washers to buy?

Top electric pressure washer

Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO Electric Pressure Washer

What you need to know: This washer includes five nozzle tips and adjustable pressure.

What you’ll love: This pressure washer allows you maximum flexibility by allowing you to select two cleaning modes. Light and easy to move around, this machine also features a built-in detergent tank.

What you should consider: Users note that quality control issues are present in some units, and leaks are common.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric pressure washer for the money

ROCKPALS Cordless Pressure Washer Gun

What you need to know: This battery-powered pressure washer is great for small jobs like washing your car.

What you’ll love: Connect this pressure washer directly to your garden hose for cleaning. It includes a six-in-one nozzle that allows you to adjust the spray and comes with two batteries.

What you should consider: The battery lasts for only 60 minutes, and it is not very powerful compared to corded units at similar price points.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Karcher K1700 Electric Power Pressure Washer

What you need to know: Available in a variety of configurations, this pressure washer is affordable and functional.

What you’ll love: With an included 20-foot hose, 1,700 PSI of power and a foot-operated power switch, this machine is convenient and easy to use. It includes a removable detergent tank.

What you should consider: Buyers are dissatisfied with the warranty on this unit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.