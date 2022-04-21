Which Innisfree product is best?

Innisfree is one of the biggest and most accessible K-beauty brands in the world, thanks to its affordable pricing and eco-friendly formulas. Innisfree products have earned a global following since the brand launched in 2002. If you’re looking for an everyday moisturizer with botanical benefits, Innisfree Dewy Glow Jelly Cream with Jeju Cherry Blossom is the top choice. Here’s how to shop for the best Innisfree products for your skin care regimen.

What to know before you buy an Innisfree product

Traditional Korean skin care

Korean skin care fuses traditional ingredients with science to preserve skin’s youthful resiliency and clarity. Innisfree uses carefully sourced botanicals that are extracted using cutting-edge methods that preserve their benefits.

The brand offers a product for just about every step of the Korean skin care regimen, including cleansers, moisturizers, masks, serums and lip treatments. The brand’s formulas are gentle yet effective, so it is a great place to start exploring the world of K-beauty.

Know your skin type

Do you have specific skin care concerns you want to address? Knowing whether your skin is dry, oily, combination, mature or sensitive will help you narrow down the best Innisfree products for your skin type.

Scented products

One important detail to know when shopping Innisfree’s line is that many of the brand’s products contain fragrance. Usually, the scent is related to the key ingredients in the product’s formula — for example, green tea or green apple. However, if you have sensitive skin, or if you prefer fragrance-free skin care, consider your Innisfree purchase carefully.

What to look for in a quality Innisfree product

Sustainably sourced ingredients

Innisfree sources many of its botanical ingredients from Jeju Island, a volcanic island off South Korea’s southwestern coast. The fertile soil gives Innisfree the opportunity to organically grow or source nutrient-rich ingredients. Many products include blueberry, aloe, green tea, seaweed and orchid, among others. Jeju Island is also a source of pore-clearing volcanic ash and sea salt rich in minerals.

Users should note that the actual amount of these ingredients present in Innisfree products can vary. In some cases, these key active ingredients are actually at the bottom of the list. While Innisfree does use beneficial botanical ingredients, their concentrations may not deliver the desired effect to all users.

Formulas tailored to skin concerns

Innisfree products feature different active ingredients targeted at different skin concerns. For example, green tea extract combats dryness, while orchid helps minimize fine lines and wrinkles. Innisfree also makes a range of masks featuring Jeju volcanic ash, which can help deep clean pores.

Whether you’re looking for something to clarify skin, improve skin texture or strengthen the skin barrier, Innisfree products can help.

Fill in the gaps in your skin care regimen

K-beauty has become famous for its multistep skin care routines that can incorporate 10 or more products. Innisfree’s regimen is less complex than some Korean brands, making it easier to fit into busy lifestyles. However, Innisfree offers more than just cleansers, toners and moisturizers. They also have facial mists, essences and eye treatments to help you round out your skin care routine.

How much you can expect to spend on Innisfree products

Expect to spend around $10 for cleansers, $20 for toners and $25 for moisturizers. Wash-off, peel-off and sleeping masks cost $15-26.

Innisfree product FAQ

Is Innisfree good for sensitive skin?

A. While many Innisfree products feature gentle formulas and natural ingredients, they do contain added fragrance, both natural and synthetic. Since added fragrances can irritate sensitive skin, Innisfree offers a line of products formulated with a pared-down ingredients list. These Gentle Care products are noncomedogenic and omit fragrance, so they’re gentler on sensitive skin. The Innisfree Gentle Care line includes a cleanser, serum, moisturizer and sunscreen.

What does Innisfree’s name mean?

A. The brand is named after the Irish island of Innisfree, which was idealized in W.B. Yeats’ poem “The Lake Isle of Innisfree.” The poem’s themes of living in harmony with nature align with Innisfree’s company philosophy of sustainable, natural beauty.

Is Innisfree cruelty-free?

A. Since both Innisfree and its parent company Amore Pacific sell their products in countries that require animal testing, Innisfree is not cruelty-free.

What’s the best Innisfree product to buy?

Top Innisfree product

Innisfree Dewy Glow Jelly Cream with Jeju Cherry Blossom

What you need to know: This water-gel moisturizer absorbs quickly to hydrate skin and leave it with a radiant finish.

What you’ll love: It’s formulated with niacinamide, which brightens skin, helps retain moisture and combats inflammation and hyperpigmentation. Cherry blossom extract soothes skin. The revamped formula now includes less added fragrance, but the cherry blossom scent is still present.

What you should consider: Even with the reduced amount of fragrance, the scent may still be too strong for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Innisfree product for the money

Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask with Super Volcanic Clusters

What you need to know: Formulated with finely ground hardened lava from Jeju Island and two kinds of clays, this wash-off mask helps clear pores and absorbs excess oil.

What you’ll love: Along with mineral-packed volcanic ash, the formula includes bentonite and kaolin clay to detoxify skin and deep clean pores. It also contains a small amount of exfoliating AHA in the form of lactic acid.

What you should consider: Some users were underwhelmed by the mask’s performance.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Worth checking out

Innisfree Balancing Toner with Green Tea

What you need to know: This lightweight toner absorbs quickly and hydrates skin with Jeju green tea.

What you’ll love: The water-gel formula is best for oily and combination skin. It helps balance oil levels and hydrates without causing breakouts.

What you should consider: It contains a surprisingly small amount of its key ingredient, which is green tea extract. The fragrance may be too strong for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

