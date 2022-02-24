Which Lego Supergirl is best?

Supergirl Lego sets first arrived in 2015, and she has steadily grown in popularity since. Cousin of Superman, The Girl of Steel matches his powers and fights to save the world as every good superhero does. Expect more great Supergirl Lego sets to arrive after the character appears in the much-anticipated movie “The Flash,” set for release in late 2022. In the meantime, there are some limited but excellent sets available, and the best one is her debut set, DC Comics: Super Heroes: Brainiac Attack.

What to know before you buy a Lego Supergirl

Extensive worlds can be made by collecting sets and joining them together, fuelling kids’ imaginations and creative building skills. Lego Supergirl sets can be accumulated alongside many other DC Comics Superhero Lego sets. She is even a character in the discontinued toys-to-life-crossover video game Lego Dimensions and will return in 2022 in Lego Dimensions 2.

Skill-building

Children can develop creative skills by building new sets from all the Legos accumulated and cognitive skills by building kits from provided instructions. Developing these skills will help to boost confidence and provide satisfaction.

Safety

Beware when purchasing Legos because they are mostly small parts. The tiny bricks are choking hazards and should not be given to children under 3. Consider Lego Duplo sets instead for this age group.

Investing

Lego can be a good investment, and superhero sets are a wise choice for this. According to media reports, these sets can appreciate faster than gold or silver when discontinued. Buying a suitable set at the right time, caring for the product and selling when appropriate could give you a handsome profit.

What to look for in a quality Lego Supergirl

Bang for your buck

You can gauge the value you are getting when buying a Lego set by considering the number of pieces in it and its dimensions once built. These can always be found in the product description.

Accessories

Superhero sets are way more fun with lots of accessories. These accessories should enable children to play out the intended stories while helping them to create new stories when joining with other sets and characters. A lack of them should be reflected in the price.

Fun factor

Every child is different. Therefore, some children may prefer the building part of the toy. A good Lego kit should have enough pieces to have enough building time to satisfy. Children should be able to rebuild with different and imaginative variations, too. Other children may be more interested in the play aspect. Therefore, smaller sets can be built more easily, enabling them to kick-start their imaginations quickly.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lego Supergirl

As mentioned, Legos are generally premium-priced toys. Even minifigures can become collectibles like this Supergirl minifigure. However, smaller sets can be found in the $20-$25 range, but larger kits are likely to cost more than $120.

Lego Supergirl FAQ

How can I ensure my set is a good investment?

A. Nothing is guaranteed. However, as mentioned, a good starting point would be to seek out discontinued or about-to-be-discontinued sets from the Lego website or a Google search. Following your purchase, the number-one rule is to not open the box. Store the package at room temperature away from direct sunlight. Ensure the packaging is in pristine condition; any sets bought online arriving in poor condition should be returned.

Are Legos good to use with other toys?

A. Absolutely, they are. Legos are so versatile, and they can be used together with almost any toy. Of course, the larger the toy, the more bricks are required. This Lego Classic set contains 1,500 pieces and can be used together with any other toy. Building unique spaceships for action figures is just one of many ideas.

What is the best Lego Supergirl to buy?

Top Lego Supergirl

DC Comics: Super Heroes: Brainiac Attack

What you need to know: Supergirl meets Superman to fight the evil Brainiac in her first-ever Lego set.

What you’ll love: This 179-piece set also features Martian Manhunter. The three allies battle Brainiac in his skull ship, a cool-looking ship with a unique alien-style design. The ship fires missiles, and Supergirl and Superman can use an awesome Super-Jumper to enable flying and destroy the ship.

What you should consider: The building is relatively simple due to the small number of pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lego Supergirl for the money

DC Super Heroes: Mighty Micros: Supergirl vs. Brainiac

What you need to know: One of the few sets that include Supergirl in the title.

What you’ll love: This is a small building kit that pits Supergirl against Brainiac in an awesome vehicle battle. Supergirl flies in her rocket ship while Brainiac is in his Skull ship. Supergirl has a magnifying glass so she can see the city of Kandor that has been shrunken by Brainiac. This is part of a series of collectible Mighty Micros sets.

What you should consider: It’s a small set, reflected in its economic price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Supergirl Minifigure

What you need to know: This figure stands 1 inch wide by 1.8 inches tall.

What you’ll love: Supergirl wears a red cape and skirt, as well as red boots and will appeal to any young Super Hero Girls fan.

What you should consider: It might be smaller and have far less pieces than what you want.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

