Those who suffer from hip pain know the daily struggle to get out of bed. When your bed seems to only make your hip pain worse, it can feel like a nightmare returning there at night. However, any mattress can be a source of relief for hip pain sufferers with the right mattress topper.

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Topper Supreme is one of the best options for hip pain. The proprietary Tempur material conforms to your body to support your hips rather than adding pressure and the topper’s thickness offers enough material to let you sink in without losing support for your spinal alignment.

What to know before you buy a mattress topper for hip pain

What causes hip pain

Hip pain is one of the most common medical complaints doctors hear. According to the Mayo Clinic, it can be caused by a variety of things: an issue with the joint, muscles, ligaments, tendons or soft tissue; or arthritis, injuries, a pinched nerve and, in rare cases, cancer. To accurately understand your hip pain, a visit to your physician should be at the top of your list.

How a mattress topper can help

In a 2003 study, researchers found sleeping on a medium-firm mattress reduces lower-back pain and is superior to a firmer surface, depending on your weight. Investing in a medium-firm mattress topper can greatly improve your sleeping environment without having to buy an entirely new mattress, making it an affordable, easy and convenient solution.

A mattress topper won’t magically fix your hip pain or address its underlying cause, though — for that, you should visit your doctor. It also won’t fix structural issues with your mattress. If it’s sagging or pocked with indents, invest in a new mattress, as a topper won’t be sufficient.

Contouring

During the night, your weight concentrates at your hips, increasing pressure on the joint, muscles, ligaments, tendons and soft tissue. As this pressure increases, it will lead to pain. A mattress topper should mold to your hips and distribute the weight. This will relieve the pressure, reducing your pain.

Sleeping position

How you sleep affects both your hip pain and your choice in a mattress topper. For example, compare a side sleeper and a stomach sleeper. While both are worse for hip pain than sleeping on your back, both can be alleviated with the right mattress topper.

A side sleeper has more pressure and weight on the hip they’re sleeping on. They should opt for a thicker mattress topper to provide more material for their hip to sink into.

A stomach sleeper should go with a thinner topper to avoid unnatural alignment and pressure or pulling on their muscles and ligaments in the hip area.

Firmness

This partly depends on preference. In general, though, the heavier the sleeper, the firmer the mattress topper should be. That’s because with a heavier person, a firmer mattress topper can continue providing adequate support rather than compressing too far. Those under 130 pounds should opt for a softer memory foam. Sleepers above 280 pounds should go with a firmer topper. Everyone in the middle will do well with a medium-firm mattress topper.

Your existing mattress should also inform your decision. If it’s too firm, choose a softer mattress topper to add comfort. If it’s too soft or squishy, go with a firmer topper that can provide the support you need.

What to look for in a quality mattress topper for hip pain

Ventilation

Most people feel either too cold or too warm at night. To combat this, many quality mattress toppers have some type of ventilation system. These create better air circulation and lead to better temperature regulation and heat distribution.

Gel memory foam

Gel foam has better temperature regulation than traditional memory foam and stays cooler, making it more comfortable for most sleepers. It also provides excellent support.

Waterproof cover

The best mattress toppers come with a cover to protect the topper. Look for a waterproof cover. This protects your mattress topper against stains, dirt and wear, and means less cleaning for you.

Customizable

The highest-quality mattress toppers offer some level of customization. You should ideally be able to choose your thickness and firmness. Some even let you choose the materials. This gives you exactly what you need.

Motion isolation

If you sleep with a partner, you know how it can disturb your sleep if they toss and turn or have to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. Quality mattress toppers have some amount of motion isolation, which stops motion from traveling across the topper and waking your partner.

How much you can expect to spend on a mattress topper for hip pain

Plan on spending $40-$999. The price is highly dependent on the topper’s size, thickness, firmness and the materials it’s made of.

Mattress topper for hip pain FAQ

What material is best to reduce hip pain?

A. Most experts agree memory foam or latex is the optimal choice because they provide comfort and support. Whatever material you choose, it needs to provide support to keep your spine aligned properly, contouring to cradle your hips throughout the night.

How thick should my mattress topper be to reduce hip pain?

A. The thickness of your mattress topper should depend on a key factor: your mattress. Usually mattress toppers are 1-4 inches thick. If your mattress is too firm or too soft, choose a thicker topper. If you have a decent mattress that offers adequate support but you need a little extra cushion for comfort, go with a thinner topper.

What are the best mattress toppers for hip pain to buy?

Top mattress topper for hip pain

Tempur-Pedic Tempur Supreme

What you need to know: The 3 inches of proprietary Tempur material will hug your hips all night.

What you’ll love: Because Tempur material is more durable than traditional memory foam, this will last longer than other mattress toppers. It also has a removable cover that’s machine washable and resists dust mites and allergens.

What you should consider: It only comes in a thickness of 3 inches, so you can’t customize it.

Where to buy: Sold by Tempur-Pedic and Amazon

Top mattress topper for hip pain for money

Lucid Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Topper

What you need to know: You’ll sleep cool and wake refreshed thanks to the ventilated gel memory foam in this mattress topper.

What you’ll love: Your hips will stay happy as the topper is airy, soft and responsive. The gel memory foam captures heat to disperse it more evenly so you’ll stay comfortable all night.

What you should consider: This is a softer mattress topper, not adequate for heavier sleepers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Kohl’s and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Saatva Mattress Topper

What you need to know: Customize your topper with the material of your choice for a personalized experience.

What you’ll love: Choose among graphite, foam and latex to get the material that best suits your needs. The breathable, moisture-wicking cotton cover will keep you comfortable and four elastic bands will keep it in place.

What you should consider: It doesn’t let you customize the thickness, only the firmness based on the material you choose.

Where to buy: Sold by Saatva Mattress

