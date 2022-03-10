Which rattles are best?

One of the first toys you want to give your newborn is a baby rattle. It serves the dual purpose of keeping them occupied while also aiding in developing their fine motor skills. The visuals, sounds, texture and material of rattles can stimulate multiple senses.

When trying to find the right rattle for your baby, you want to consider their age because different rattles are for different stages of development. You have many choices, but the best is VTech Baby Rattle and Sing Puppy because it’s loaded with features that will keep your baby engaged.

What to know before you buy a rattle?

Types of baby rattles

Most baby rattles are plastic, and some contain plastic pellets, which give the rattle its signature sound. These were made to last, which means they can also be harder. Look for rattles that are BPA-free, non-toxic and food-grade safe.

Teething rattles are silicone. It’s safe for your baby to put these rattles in their mouth and chew on them because the material is easy on their delicate gums. You can also find rattles made from fabric that better resemble stuffed animals and others that are eco-friendly and made from all-natural products.

Size

Baby rattles were designed to be easily held, so they aren’t heavy and typically don’t weigh more than 1 or 2 ounces and are between 5 and 10 inches long.

Safety

Babies will shake, bite and throw whatever rattle you give them, so you want to make sure it’s safe. You also want to make sure that there aren’t any sharp edges or pieces that could break off. You want a rattle that is safe enough to keep in their crib. It’s best to avoid any hand-me-down rattles as it’s safer and more sanitary to purchase a new one for your baby.

Look for rattles that have been certified by the Consumer Product Safety Commission because they have been tested and passed the required standards.

What to look for in a quality rattle?

Sound features

The traditional rattle was made from plastic beads to create sound. Some models still have similar features, but others utilize sound machines to play music, lullabies or utter various noises and phrases. These are often interactive and activated by the baby’s touch.

Visual features

Many rattles will light up to provide extra visual stimulation. Like with the sound features, your baby can activate them by pushing a button or squeezing the rattle. These features help teach babies about cause and effect while developing their motor skills.

How much you can expect to spend on a rattle

Baby rattles are a relatively inexpensive item ranging from $2-$25. Pricing will vary depending on the features and benefits of each rattle. Some multi-packs can keep the cost per rattle down.

Rattle FAQ

At what age should I give my child a rattle?

A. A simple rattle with colors and noises is ideal for children ages 3 to 6 months as they can grasp the toy and seek audio and visual stimulation. Children aged 6 to 9 months might prefer a rattle that allows them to work on their fine motor skills.

How should I clean my baby’s rattle?

A. Since babies can drop their rattle anywhere, it’s essential to keep it clean and bacteria-free because we know how quickly a baby can put a toy into their mouths. You can wipe the rattle down with an alcohol wipe or disinfecting wipe to kill bacteria and viruses. If you want to make your own solution, mix 4 teaspoons of bleach with 1 quart of water and apply it to a clean cloth that you can use to clean the rattle.

What’s the best rattle to buy?

Top rattle

VTech Baby Rattle and Sing Puppy

What you need to know: Allow your little one to safely play while stimulating their brain with an adorable singing puppy rattle.

What you’ll love: This little rattle serves the purpose of multiple toys. It’s loaded with educational and visually interesting features, including puppy’s ears and cheeks that light up when your little one shakes it. The music button plays over 20 songs, melodies and phrases. Each portion of this rattle offers something extra. Even the puppies’ ears are bright and crinkly to stimulate both visual and tactile development, while the textured rings can help build motor skill growth as your little one twists and turns it.

What you should consider: This rattle is heavier than other models, but since it’s electric and has many features, it’s also more delicate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rattle for the money

Bright Starts Rattle and Shake Barbell Toy

What you need to know: This budget-friendly baby toy allows you to give back to the community as the company donates a portion of its proceeds to breast cancer research.

What you’ll love: This little rattle packs a playful punch with a mirror and colorful beads that offer light reflection. The colorful beads support visual and auditory growth development, while the textured handle allows for easy grasping and control.

What you should consider: This item is easiest to clean with a disinfecting wet wipe. That prevents moisture and water from building up inside of the rattle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wishtime Baby Rattles Teether Baby Toys

What you need to know: This set of eight rattles offers different styles to support teething and the various stages of child development.

What you’ll love: These rattles are completely BPA-free, non-toxic and food-grade safe as they cater to a babies’ needs during the teething process. Each rattle comes in a different shape and size for each stage of their personal development.

What you should consider: Only two out of the eight rattles are made for teething.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

