The best Sony soundbar for you depends on many factors, though it’s hard to go wrong with such a trusted brand. Sony offers a range of soundbars, so most buyers can find one to accommodate their budget and needs. Still, some find it daunting to sift through the various speaker options available, especially if they don’t know what they’re looking for.

The Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar offers superior audio, and it works great with voice-command systems like Alexa and Google Assistant.

What to know before you buy a Sony soundbar

Other audio and video devices

Soundbars are commonly used as the primary speaker for television audio or as central speakers for a complete home theater system. Those looking to buy a Sony soundbar will need to consider what other audio and video hardware they plan to use with the soundbar. Even if you aren’t adding your soundbar to a home theater system with other speakers, they’re compatible with nearly all Sony speakers, letting you upgrade later if you want.

Audio formats

Soundbars can vary in what audio formats they support. Support for high-resolution audio formats is a must if you’re hoping to get the best possible sound out of your speakers. The two most common and highest-resolution audio formats to look out for are Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. However, each of the companies also offers lower-quality versions of the formats.

Soundbar bundles with other speakers

Many buying a soundbar prefer to bundle it with other speakers to achieve surround sound. You can purchase soundbars with a full surround sound setup or find bundles with just a soundbar and a subwoofer.

What to look for in a quality Sony soundbar

Connectivity

When buying any soundbar, it’s crucial to make sure the one you choose has the connections you need for your TV or other audio hardware. Different connections on soundbars can vary, with some more common than others.

HDMI: Many soundbars include HDMI ports with audio capabilities. Soundbars are commonly used with TVs, making HDMI ports the most common connection type.

Many soundbars include HDMI ports with audio capabilities. Soundbars are commonly used with TVs, making HDMI ports the most common connection type. RCA component: If you’re using an older TV or device, you may require a soundbar with RCA component cables or analog video cables. These aren’t as common as HDMI outputs, though they’re not impossible to find.

If you’re using an older TV or device, you may require a soundbar with RCA component cables or analog video cables. These aren’t as common as HDMI outputs, though they’re not impossible to find. USB: Some soundbars may include USB ports for playing audio from flash drives, computers or other USB sources.

Some soundbars may include USB ports for playing audio from flash drives, computers or other USB sources. Optical digital: Optical digital ports let users connect devices like TVs, Blu-ray players and more and are relatively common on soundbars.

Optical digital ports let users connect devices like TVs, Blu-ray players and more and are relatively common on soundbars. Bluetooth: The most common type of wireless connection included on soundbars is Bluetooth. Some soundbars feature Bluetooth connectivity, but not all of them — so it’s vital to double-check the product listing before you buy if you hope to listen to audio via Bluetooth.

The most common type of wireless connection included on soundbars is Bluetooth. Some soundbars feature Bluetooth connectivity, but not all of them — so it’s vital to double-check the product listing before you buy if you hope to listen to audio via Bluetooth. Wi-Fi: Some soundbars include Wi-Fi connectivity, making them easy to connect to with a wide range of wireless internet-compatible devices.

If you’ll use your soundbar with a specific device, you’ll need to ensure the soundbar supports the device’s connections.

Size

The size of your media stand may limit which soundbars you can use. Soundbars can vary in size, so it’s essential to measure the width of the surface you plan to put them on.

Modes and other features

Many soundbars include sound modes for optimizing audio quality based on the media you’re using. For example, many have sound modes like voice, game or movie modes, which will equalize audio to bring out the best in the given media. You can also find other audio features on soundbars, often including equalization, automatic room tuning and low-latency settings.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sony soundbar

Cheap Sony soundbars may cost as little as $100. You can expect to spend $130-$1,500 on mid-tier or high-end soundbars.

Sony soundbar FAQ

Are Sony soundbars compatible with Samsung TVs?

A. Sony’s soundbars are compatible with most Samsung TVs. Some buyers have reported issues using the Sony app with their Samsung TVs, though that doesn’t necessarily prevent them from using the two brands together.

Do Sony soundbars offer true surround sound without other speakers?

A. The only way to achieve true surround sound is through a 5.1- or 7.1-channel speaker setup. These speaker setups use several speakers to achieve surround sound, including a soundbar, subwoofer and other mid- and high-frequency speakers.

What’s the best Sony soundbar to buy?

Top Sony soundbar

Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2-Channel Surround Sound Soundbar With Dolby Atmos

What you need to know: This soundbar boasts an impressive simulated surround sound, and it includes support for high-resolution Dolby Atmos and DTS: X formats.

What you’ll love: This soundbar offers immersive sound and deep bass, even without subs or other speakers. It also upscales compressed audio and includes several fine-tuning features. This can also be purchased in bundles with Sony’s other home theater speakers.

What you should consider: Despite the high price, this only includes the soundbar.

Top Sony soundbar for the money

Sony HTX-8500 2.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos

What you need to know: This is an excellent, affordable soundbar for smaller rooms, offering surround sound and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS: X high-resolution formats.

What you’ll love: This includes 4K audio with high dynamic range and impressive bass tones from the dual subwoofers. This soundbar’s easy to upgrade later with Sony’s other speakers, making it perfect for buyers who want to buy one speaker at a time.

What you should consider: Some buyers would have liked a “voice mode” to improve dialogue audio.

Worth checking out

Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar And Subwoofer With Dolby Atmos

What you need to know: This bundle includes both a soundbar and a subwoofer, producing incredibly immersive sound quality.

What you’ll love: This soundbar includes Dolby Atmos support and features multiple modes for easily tuning audio to the room and media type. It also supports Bluetooth and HDMI enhanced audio return channel connections and other audio input options.

What you should consider: This soundbar can’t connect to Wi-Fi like some of Sony’s other speakers.

