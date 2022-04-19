Which spike track shoes are best?

Athletes should always have high-performance gear, especially if they compete at a high level. If you’re a track and field athlete, track shoes are what you need to perform at your best.

Many track shoes have spikes underneath the sole that provide traction and allow runners to move with greater flexibility and explosiveness. The Adidas Adizero Prime SP Track and Field Cleats are a top choice if you want comfortable spike shoes that offer the stability and responsiveness you need to perform at a high level.

What to know before you buy spike track shoes

Size

Before buying spike track shoes, you should consider several things, but the size is arguably the most important. Your shoes should have a snug fit, but they should not be so tight that your feet feel constricted. It’s best to have some room in the toe box. However, don’t wear shoes that are too big because they can cause you to trip or fall and possibly lead to injury.

Event

We’ll get into the different kinds of spikes, but you should consider the type of events you’ll participate in, as some shoes are more suitable for certain events than others.

There are three types of track events: sprint, mid and long. Sprint distance runs include 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 110-meter men’s hurdles, 100-meter women’s hurdles and 400-meter hurdles and relays. Mid-distance events include runs that are 800 meters, 1,500 meters and 1,600 meters. Any run over 3,000 meters is considered a long-distance event.

Skill level

Shoes for entry-level runners primarily focus on comfort and stability. Shoes for more experienced runners have more rigid spike plates that deliver more explosiveness on strides and feel more responsive. Shoes for beginners are usually more durable, but those intended for advanced runners provide better performance.

What to look for in quality spike track shoes

Spikes

The type of event you participate in should correlate to the kind of spikes on your track shoes. Sprint or mid-distance shoes have rigid soles and pointy tips that act as an extension of your foot, allowing more explosiveness while on your toes. Long-distance spikes are flatter in shape, and the sole is more flexible, so they’re more comfortable to wear over extended periods. Additionally, long-distance shoes usually have more spike pins.

Cushioning

If you’re a sprint runner, cushioning probably isn’t at the top of your priority for your track shoes. However, long-distance runners need comfortable shoes with plenty of cushioning in the midsole. The more cushioning a shoe has, the more shock absorption it’ll provide. This means that the runner can move for more extended periods before getting sore or aching feet.

Stability

You should prioritize comfort and stability if you’re a beginner. However, experienced runners should also ensure that their shoes are stable. This is especially important for long-distance events. Some shoes have a midsole strap and a bootie-like ankle construction that provides a fit similar to a sock. In any case, your shoes should feel durable and lightweight but also stable and comfortable.

How much you can expect to spend on spike track shoes

The best spike track shoes can cost anywhere between $100-$180, but you can find a solid pair for $50-$100 if you’re working with a budget.

Spike track shoes FAQ

How long do spike track shoes last?

A. Spike track shoes are durable, but their longevity depends on running conditions and frequency of use. With moderate use, your spike track shoes should last you approximately one to two track and field seasons before you need to replace them.

Can spike pins be removed or replaced?

A. Yes, instead of replacing your shoes altogether, often all you need is to replace a worn spike pin. Many shoes come with a tool for removing spikes, and it’s advisable to replace them every so often to ensure optimal performance.

What are the best spike track shoes to buy?

Top spike track shoes

Adidas Adizero Prime SP Track and Field Cleats

What you need to know: These offer elite performance and are perfect for fast runners looking for a responsive shoe.

What you’ll love: They have a boost midsole with additional cushioning for more responsiveness and comfort. The upper offers a tight but flexible fit, and the lightweight carbon and nylon fused spike plate lets runners take more explosive steps.

What you should consider: They run tight, so it’s advisable to buy a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top spike track shoes for the money

Nike Zoom Rival M 9 Track and Field Shoes

What you need to know: These are lightweight, durable and perfect for those who want a secure-fitting track shoe.

What you’ll love: They’re breathable and durable, thanks to a layered mesh upper. The bootie ankle construction gives it a secure sock-like fit. The spike plate under the midfoot offers superior grip and flexibility, and the rubber underneath the heel provides excellent traction.

What you should consider: They’re better suited for short track runs than long-distance running.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Under Armour Kick Distance 3 Track and Field Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are an excellent bargain pick. They provide superior comfort, stability and responsiveness on strides.

What you’ll love: You’ll get plenty of explosiveness behind each step, thanks to a lightweight build and a high-quality forefoot plate. It features a four-pin spike plate for enhanced traction, an internal midfoot strap and a 3D-printed heel for a secure fit and extra stability.

What you should consider: Some users report that the laces dig in too much.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

