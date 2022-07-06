Which Turtle Beach headset is best?

It can be tough to decide on a perfect headset. Not only do you have to compare all the manufacturers, but also different models from each. A good starting point is to look at Turtle Beach’s extensive range.

The American company was founded in 1975 and one of its first products was a graphical editing system. It wasn’t until 2005 that it started to produce gaming headsets, and it quickly grew a loyal following.

Gaming headsets are now its primary focus, and the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp is an excellent choice for any video game player.

What to know before you buy a Turtle Beach headset

Compatibility with your system

Before looking at any other specifications of a Turtle Beach headset, you must ensure that it is compatible with your preferred platform. Headsets that use a 3.5-millimeter cable are usually compatible with computers and gaming consoles. However, Microsoft uses a unique wireless protocol for its Xbox One console. So, a wireless headset that is made for the Xbox won’t always work on Sony’s PlayStation.

Wired vs. wireless

You should also consider if you want a wired headset or a wireless one.

Wired headsets don’t need recharging and are usually compatible with multiple systems.

don’t need recharging and are usually compatible with multiple systems. Wireless headsets let you move around without the restriction of wires, and their audio quality is excellent. But they tend to be a bit more expensive than their wired counterparts.

Driver size and audio quality

There is a large variety of Turtle Beach headsets, and not all the audio drivers or sound quality are the same. After you’ve decided on compatibility and connection method, consider the quality of the sounds you need.

If you’re only going to listen to music or watch streaming content, then you probably don’t need a headset with Dolby Atmos or 7.1 surround sound. However, your gaming can greatly benefit from that technology, as stereo audio simply won’t do.

What to look for in a quality Turtle Beach headset

Battery life for wireless headsets

Wired headsets have the advantage of not needing intermittent recharging. So, if you prefer to use a wireless headset, look for one that has good battery life. Most Turtle Beach wireless headsets should get you around 20 hours of playtime, and some even let you charge them while playing.

Detachable or retractable microphone

A microphone is essential when you want to communicate with your online team members. But there might be games that you want to play by yourself and don’t need the mic. A good-quality Turtle Beach headset has a detachable microphone that easily clips off or a retractable mic that stows away.

Comfortable headband and ear cups

When playing games for a few hours, you don’t want the top of your head or ears to hurt. This usually happens if the headband or ear cups are cheaply made. However, a good-quality headset has thick foam padding on the headband to minimize pressure. The ear cups are also foam, and often covered with a breathable fabric to reduce moisture inside your ears.

How much you can expect to spend on a Turtle Beach headset

The price largely depends on the quality of the speakers, the connection method and added functions. An affordable headset costs $40-$50, while a powerful one with a long-lasting battery costs $150-$250.

Turtle Beach headset FAQ

Can you connect a Turtle Beach headset to a TV?

A. Yes, as long as the TV and headset are Bluetooth compatible. It is also possible to connect them through a 3.5-millimeter cable or an optical audio transmitter.

Can you replace the rechargeable batteries in wireless headsets?

A. That depends on the model. If the headset has removable batteries, you can buy extra to replace them when they get old. But since rechargeable batteries have a limited lifespan, your headset will stop working when the built-in batteries malfunction.

What’s the best Turtle Beach headset to buy?

Top Turtle Beach headset

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp

What you need to know: This wired over-ear headset has large 50-millimeter audio drivers with a padded headband.

What you’ll love: Turtle Beach’s Nanoclear speakers are tuned for esports audio quality, providing you with 7.1 surround sound. The headset has a TruSpeak gaming microphone with noise-canceling and the Audio Hub lets you connect your mobile phone.

What you should consider: It’s only compatible with Sony’s PlayStation 4 and 5 gaming consoles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Turtle Beach headset for the money

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset

What you need to know: The Recon 70 is an affordable over-ear headset that packs a big punch with 40 millimeter audio drivers.

What you’ll love: The high-sensitivity microphone picks up your voice clearly, and it flips up when you need to mute it. The adjustable headband has a small padded section on the inside. It is compatible with Xbox One and PlayStation consoles and mobile devices through the 3.5 millimeter cable.

What you should consider: The ear cups are covered with synthetic leather, which will flake and peel after some time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset

What you need to know: This headset is optimized for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X sounds on the Xbox One console.

What you’ll love: The generous 50 millimeter speakers rest over your ears through the thick padding on the cups. It has a high-sensitivity gaming microphone that flips up to mute, and the adjustable headband is metal. The headset connects directly to the Xbox One console and the built-in battery should give you about 20 hours of audio time.

What you should consider: While it is fully compatible with the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, it doesn’t work on Sony’s PlayStation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.