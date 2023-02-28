The ’80s were an iconic decade for fashion, and many of its defining aesthetics are making a comeback. Filled with popping patterns and sweeping cuts, ’80s fashion was and still is broadly characterized by colorful, flowing outfits. In many ways, the logomania maximalism and non-practical yet utilitarian-inspired outfits that dominate social media and magazine spreads today have their roots in the ’80s. Winter weather is an especially good time to add a bit of ’80s flair into your look because of the natural layering opportunities presented by combinations of oversized and tight-fitting pieces. With the addition of modern, boxy cuts, the ’80s-inspired winter fashion available this season is more comfortable and stylish than ever. Keep in mind, too, that some pieces can be worn alone in warmer months.

In this article: Aelfric Eden Varsity Jacket Harajuku Vintage, Carhartt Men’s Relaxed Duck Bib Overall and Levi’s Women’s Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket.

Best ’80s-inspired winter jackets for men

Aelfric Eden Varsity Jacket Harajuku Vintage

Named after one of Tokyo’s renowned fashion districts, Harajuku, this jacket has a great combination of ’80s baggy fit and modern street style. Although this jacket is designed for men’s shoulders, it has a completely unisex look and comes in numerous patterns and colors.

Legendary Whitetails Men’s Archer Thermal-Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket

The ’80s was the decade that saw the rise of hip-hop, and new superstar rap artists brought oversized flannels and plaid shirts to the frontlines of fashion. Although the Legendary Whitetails has a more modern, cut fit, it’s roomy enough to layer, and makes for a great baggy outer layer if you get one size up. It also has a thin layer of insulation to help keep you warm when the temperature drops.

Wantdo Men’s Hooded Winter Puffer Coat

Oversized puffer jackets are warm, functional and inspired by the casual yet performance-oriented outfits that rose to popularity in the late ’80s and into the early ’90s. If you want to fully adopt the ’80s look, you can opt for a larger size that lets you layer loads of neon colors below. This puffer also comes with an oversized, removable hood that you can treat as an accessory or remove unless needed.

Best ’80s-inspired pants for men

Carhartt Men’s Relaxed Duck Bib Overall

Carhartt has recently re-entered the world of fashion due to the general shift towards more utilitarian aesthetics. These overalls have a modern, oversized silhouette that makes them versatile, functional and stylish. Plus, there are a number of size configurations so you don’t have to worry about getting something that’s too long if you want wider pant legs.

Dickies Men’s Relaxed Fit Workhorse Jean

These jeans perfectly encapsulate how the ’80s are coming back. Almost nothing has changed about these pants since the ’80s, yet they’ve suddenly become stylish again. The wide legs are comfortable, but not oversized, and the rich denim gives these jeans a bit of welcome formality. To top it all off, these jeans feature oversized carpenter patches that add dimension to the look.

Belovecol 3D Print Joggers

These bright joggers have paired the neon pop that defined the ’80s with a modern cut that’s comfortable and versatile. These pants will fit in at an ’80s-themed party, while lounging around the house, or even while running errands.

Best ’80s-inspired winter jackets for women

Levi’s Women’s Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket

From punk to grunge to prep, the ’80s was a decade of distinct subculture fashion. This jacket has a punk look, complete with a cropped and belted waist and high-polished hardware. One of the best aspects of this jacket, though, is the fact that it offers all the elegance of genuine leather as well as the water resistance of technical materials.

Luvamia Women’s Padded Blazer

This blazer is perfect for the transitioning months and is versatile enough to wear casually or formally. Big shoulders were a standout characteristic of authentic ’80s fashion; this blazer strikes a great balance between the boxy aesthetic and modern minimalism.

SweatyRocks Women’s Lightweight Windbreaker

Color-block patterns are a hallmark of ’80s fashion, and so is the oversized bomber jacket. This windbreaker provides an ’80s aesthetic and fit with modern fabrics that do a great job of repelling wind and water. This jacket is just as at home on the hiking trails as it is the city streets.

Best ’80s-inspired pants for women

Women’s Shiny Metallic Pants

Although the decade represented a distinct departure from the fashion of the ’70s, the legacy of the disco era lived on through new cuts and brighter, eye-catching designs. These reflective disco pants have all the celebrity of the ’80s, as well as the sleek cut of modern joggers.

Grace Karin Women’s Casual Work Pants

Don’t let the name fool you, these high-waisted pants are casual when it comes to comfort, but formal when it comes to style. To match the high-waisted cut, these pants come with a wide belt, which leaves ample space for ’80s accessorizing. To top it all off, the wide plaid print promises a bit of dimension without shortening the appearance of your legs, as cross-cut patterns often do.

Always Velvet Velour Women’s Joggers

The decade was a time of experimentation with patterns, textures and colors for fashion, and these comfortable joggers include some of the best results of these experiments. The velour fabric is comfortable and warm, making these pants perfect for lounging around the house in the winter. On the other hand, the velour is also shiny, eye-grabbing and able to be dressed up, which makes these the ultimate in winter versatility.

