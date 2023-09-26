It’s never too early to get your house ready for spooky season

Halloween is just over a month away, which means if you’re already decorating for spooky season, your neighbors aren’t even that likely to raise an eyebrow anymore. At any rate, it’s never too early to show your holiday spirit, and Amazon delivers (literally — in one to two days, if you’re a Prime member) with tons of great deals on Halloween decorations that will make your home the pride of the neighborhood haunt.

Alexa, add these great Halloween decoration deals to your cart, ASAP

Hompavo LED Flame Light Bulbs

Regular lightbulbs in your porch lights are for all the nonspooky seasons. If you want to set a Halloween tone from the minute visitors step onto your porch, you need these flickering flame bulbs, which look shockingly realistic, considering they’re only $19.49 for a two-pack. Equipped with four modes to set the perfect scene, they turn any compatible lighting fixture into a flickering flame light.

DMdaiwozou 4Pcs Halloween Horror Classic Movie Characters Sign Wooden Table Centerpiece

This year, shadow figures are the must-have Halloween decoration. This set of four features some classic characters from some of our favorite Halloween movies: “It,” “Friday the 13th,” “Nightmare on Elm Street” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” They’re perfect as a table centerpiece, as silhouettes in a window, as mantle decor or wherever you choose to put them on display.

Flinelife Elm Street Sign

If you love Halloween movies, you’ll love this realistic street sign from “Nightmare on Elm Street.” It features the titular street name plus slash marks from Freddy Kreuger’s signature metal claws. The tin sign is realistic and suitable to hang inside or outdoors.

Homemory 12Pcs Flickering Flameless Candle

These flameless candles are battery-operated and run for up to 200 hours continuously, making them ideal for lighting up a spooky Halloween display with a moody glow. Since they’re flameless, you can use them anywhere — and even leave them unattended. They’re safe around kids, pets and fabrics, and they’re suitable to use indoors or out.

Leejec Floating Candles with Magic Wand Remote

These floating candles hang on nearly invisible fishing line, creating an illusion of magic. They come with an included magic wand to turn them on and off, completing the scene that you have your own Hogwarts Great Hall at home.

Arperles Halloween Decorations Outdoor Hanging Glowing Ghost

This four-piece set is made to cast your yard in a truly ghostly glow. Each piece lights up with internal string lights with three settings, so you can decide whether you want them to flash, twinkle or glow.

Halloween Table Runner – Black Lace Spider Web

For a Halloween party, you need a table runner that sets the spooky scene. This runner, made of black lace, looks like overlapping spider webs, perfect for spooky season. Dress it up with candles and other decorations, or let it be the centerpiece on its own by draping it over your table.

1100 Sqft Spider Webs Halloween Decorations With 80 Spiders

This cotton webbing is enough to cover 1,100 square feet in spooky cobwebs. The set also comes with 80 spiders that you can stick to your web once you’re done, creating a realistic effect that your entire house has been taken over by creepy-crawlies.

