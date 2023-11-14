Save on mattress toppers from Casper, Sealy and Tempur-Pedic
Mattress toppers are an affordable option for making your bed more comfy — and they get even more reasonably priced around Black Friday. You’ll find all kinds of mattress topper Black Friday deals, so there are plenty of options, whatever your bed size and preference.
This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 24, but you’ll also find some great offers in the run-up to the event. A couple of our favorite deals right now include the Casper Sleep Comfy Mattress Topper and the Sealy TrueForm 2-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper.
Memory foam topper deals
Memory foam adapts to your form as you sleep, helping to relieve pressure points. Some memory foam toppers are made from just memory foam, while others have layers of memory foam and other supportive foams.
Casper Sleep Comfy Mattress Topper
10% OFF
This layered foam mattress combines memory foam with another plush foam layer for a blend of comfort and support. It’s breathable so air can circulate as you sleep and you don’t end up overheating.
Other memory foam topper deals worth checking out
- We love the plush comfort and adaptive support of the Sealy TrueForm 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper. 15% OFF
- The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper fits easily under a standard fitted sheet. 9% OFF
Cooling topper deals
If you tend to sleep hot, you might prefer a cooler topper. You’ll find plenty of mattress topper Black Friday deals on cooling mattress toppers.
TopTopper Mattress Topper
20% OFF + $10 OFF COUPON
Since it’s made from breathable materials, this topper allows for plenty of airflow, keeping you from overheating in your sleep. It has a plush pillow-top feel and keeps its shape nicely, rather than getting flat with use.
Other cooling topper deals worth checking out
- The Sleep Zone Cooling Queen Mattress Topper offers zoned support. $20 OFF COUPON
- Not only is the Topmiss Mattress Topper breathable, but it’s made from natural materials — cotton and soybean fiber. 33% OFF PLUS 40% OFF COUPON
Gel-infused topper deals
Memory foam can sleep hot, but some manufacturers infuse it with gel to disperse heat for a cooler night’s sleep. You’ll find some great Black Friday deals on gel-infused mattress toppers.
Lucid Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Measuring 3 inches deep, this topper is comfortable and supportive. The memory foam adapts to your shape and relieves pressure points, while the gel-infused finish helps keep you cool.
Other gel-infused topper deals worth checking out
- The MLILY Memory Foam Mattress Topper is available in 2-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch thicknesses. 16% OFF + $4 OFF COUPON
- With seven zones, the DQZ Queen Mattress Topper offers the right level of support where you need it. 6% OFF + 50% OFF COUPON
King topper deals
King mattress toppers fit king mattresses perfectly. They come in a range of varieties, including memory foam and pillow top.
Sealy TrueForm 2-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
15% OFF
Slim yet comfortable, this mattress topper is great if you don’t want anything too bulky but still want a plush feeling. It’s made from a memory foam that’s moisture-wicking and gel-infused.
Other king topper deals worth checking out
- The BedLuxury King-Size Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper comes with a handy nonslip cover. 20% OFF + $15 OFF COUPON
- We love the Bedluxury Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper for its breathable bamboo rayon cover. 38% OFF
- Sleep Innovations Dual Layer 4-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper feels soft but is still nicely supportive; this deal is for the California king-size topper. 15% OFF
Queen topper deals
Queen beds are popular and, therefore, plenty of people want queen mattress toppers. You’ll find ample mattress topper Black Friday deals on queen toppers.
LUCID 4-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
17% OFF
Made from gel-infused memory foam, this topper is great for anyone who finds regular memory foam too hot. It offers a perfect balance of support and comfort. At 4 inches thick, it’s enough to make up for even a lumpy or uneven mattress.
Other queen topper deals worth checking out
- The D & G Plush Extra Thick Mattress Topper is made from a comfy down alternative. 15% OFF COUPON
Full topper deals
Full mattress toppers are great for kids who’ve outgrown twin beds or small guest rooms. They’re usually cheaper than larger sizes and available with an even bigger discount for Black Friday.
Tuft & Needle Full 2-Inch Adaptive Foam Mattress Topper
28% OFF
The adaptive foam hugs your body to provide support while reducing the chance of aching joints. It’s made using an open-cell foam, which is breathable — unlike standard memory foam. The nonslip base helps keep it in place without sliding.
Other full topper deals worth checking out
- The Best Price Mattress Topper is an affordable gel memory foam option. 7% OFF
- If you’re looking for a high-end full mattress topper, consider the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper. 24% OFF
Where to find the best Black Friday deals on mattress toppers?
Amazon is always a good place to start when looking for the best mattress topper Black Friday deals. Its Black Friday sales are always impressive, and it has a huge number of products, so you’re more likely to find a topper you love. That said, there are other retailers that have big discounts on mattress toppers around Black Friday, including Walmart and Best Buy.
If you have a particular brand in mind, it’s also worth checking the manufacturer’s website. You can sometimes get the best deals buying directly from the manufacturer, especially from bed-in-a-box brands, such as Casper or Leesa.
However, being flexible can often help you nab the best bargains. If you’re only considering one make or model of mattress topper, you might be disappointed when it doesn’t go on sale or the discount isn’t as big as you’d like. But if you’re willing to consider a wider range of topper brands and styles, you’re more likely to pick one up with a significant discount.
FAQ
It’s important to choose the right mattress topper for you and maybe you still have some questions. These are some of the most common questions people ask about mattress toppers to shed light on what’s important.
Q. Is it better to have a mattress topper that is too big or too small?
A. If your mattress topper is too large for your bed, a sheet won’t fit over it properly, and it may move around while you sleep. Since it’ll be hanging over the edges, it can increase the likelihood of you falling out of bed. A mattress topper that’s too small will leave some space between the edge of the topper and the edge of the mattress, which isn’t ideal but is safer. It’s always best to choose a mattress topper that’s an exact fit for your mattress.
Q. What are the benefits of a mattress topper?
A. A mattress topper provides a layer of padding to make your mattress more comfortable, even if it’s worn or too hard for your preferences. Buying a topper is far cheaper than buying a whole new mattress and can improve your quality of sleep.
It also protects your mattress from spills, sweat and wear and tear. Some mattress toppers are even washable, so if they get dirty, it’s easy to spruce them up. Plus, if you suffer from dust-mite allergies, the ability to wash a mattress topper can reduce sniffles and other allergic reactions at night.
