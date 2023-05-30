Top last-minute Father’s Day gifts

Picking out a gift for Father’s Day can be difficult, especially if you haven’t started thinking about what your dad will want yet. Some consider dads to be particularly tough to shop for, putting even more pressure on you to get your purchase right. Still, the modern age offers many good options for buying last-minute Father’s Day gifts. From outdoor gear to tech, there’s something out there for every dad that can still make it in time for the holiday.

Types of Father’s Day gifts

Depending on your dad’s hobbies, certain gifts may work better or worse than others. While grill tools may work great for barbecue dads, others might prefer outdoor gear, such as camping coffee makers, fishing multi-tools or something else entirely. Either way, most can find good gifts for their fathers in the outdoors, kitchen, tech or home improvement sections.

Best last-minute Father’s Day gifts

Father’s Day gifts for the outdoors

Ryno Tuff Portable 21-Watt Foldable Solar Charger for Camping

These camping solar panels are completely portable and waterproof, offering two USB ports for charging all kinds of devices. The solar charger is constructed from a durable PVC and canvas material, and it comes with two carabiners to make it easy to adhere to backpacks, tents and other outdoor gear.

Sold by Amazon

StatGear Surviv-All Fixed-Blade Bowie Knife with Sheath, Firestarter and Cord Cutter

For those backpacking dads out there, this bowie knife multitool is a great utility option that’s durable enough to hold up in the outdoors. The blade itself is made from stainless steel, while the handle is made from rubber.

Sold by Amazon

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Reusable Mug

While Hydro Flask’s reusable mugs make for great camping mugs, they’re also usable anywhere else. The Hydro Flask brand is also known for its ability to insulate hot and cold drinks for several hours at a time.

Sold by Amazon

Father’s Day gifts for the kitchen

Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go Vacuum Insulated Beer Container

This insulated beer can is the perfect gift for dads who like their drink extra cold. It comes with a useful bottle opener and fits bottled beers perfectly. It also comes in 13 different colors, including black, copper, marble, wood and silver finishes.

Sold by Amazon

Lodge Blue Enameled 6-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven

These cast iron Dutch ovens are a great pick for the kitchen if your dad doesn’t already have one. It features a chip-resistant porcelain enamel that’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees. You can also buy this Dutch oven in 27 different colors and in sizes ranging from 1.5 quarts to 7.5 quarts.

Sold by Amazon

Asaya Chef Barbecue and Work Apron with Bottle Opener and Hand Towel

This is one stylish barbecue apron with all the pockets Dad will need to ensure a single trip from the kitchen to the grill. Designed for those between 5 and 7 feet tall, this apron measures about 27 inches wide and 34 inches tall. It also includes adjustable quick-release buckles and cross-back straps.

Sold by Amazon

Father’s Day tech gifts

Amazon Fire 4-Series 4K UHD Smart 55-Inch TV

TVs make for a classic Father’s Day gift. This 4K Amazon Fire television is the perfect pick, offering a great balance of affordability and quality. It has Dolby Digital Plus and other visual-enhancement features, such as HDR 10, 4K Ultra HD and HLG. You can also buy this TV in 50- and 43-inch varieties if you’re on a budget.

Sold by Amazon

Bose TV Sound Bar with Bluetooth and HDMI-Arc Connectivity

A sound bar is a great way to up your dad’s TV-watching game. This affordable model from Bose boasts an incredible price point for the audio quality. It works with Bluetooth or HDMI connections. It’s only about 2 inches tall with a sleek black finish, so it won’t distract from the TV screen.

Sold by Amazon

Father’s Day home improvement gifts

Metabo HPT 10-Inch Single Bevel Compound Miter Saw with 15-Amp Motor

This miter saw is a great way to help Dad get back on the home improvement grind, letting users cut at speeds of up to 5,000 revolutions per minute. It’s also lighter than most miter saws at just 24.2 pounds. Its bevel can range from 0 to 45 degrees, while the miter angle can go from 0 to 52 degrees.

Sold by Amazon

Iron Forge Tools Wooden Power Tool Organizer and Charging Station

This basic wooden tool organizer comes with seven different compartments, ranging from small drill-sized hangers to a large compartment for a toolbox. It also has an open-top design for storing saws or other large equipment. This power tool organizer also comes with convenient side slots for power strip cords in case Dad needs to run cables in and out of the shelf.

Sold by Amazon

SimpliSafe Five-Piece Wireless Home Security System with Interactive Monitoring

If home security’s what your dad is looking for this season, this five-piece home security system is an easy way to help him get started. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it comes with a useful base station, wireless sensors, a voice tower and more.

Sold by Amazon

