Memorial Day is a time to honor the men and women who died in service to the U.S. military. It’s a day of both commemoration and celebration, an opportunity to bring friends and family together. Hosts are often looking to provide a variety of food and entertainment for their guests — cookouts and outdoor activities are especially fun ways of getting everyone together.

Who’s on the guest list?

Start by thinking about who you’ll invite to the party. If your shindig is adults-only, organizing a barbecue, serving drinks and playing music may be all you need to entertain your guests. If parents are bringing their children, games such as cornhole and volleyball can keep little ones engaged. That’s not to say that adults can’t participate, too, especially those who are athletic and love to play sports.

What kind of food and beverages will you serve?

Decide whether it will be a hamburgers-and-hotdogs kind of cookout, or if you want to provide other options including grilled meats, veggies and pizza. You may want to invest in a new grill or outdoor pizza oven. Make sure you have products to serve drinks and keep them cool, such as a beverage tub or cooler.

How do you want to decorate?

Decorations will help create that party ambience. Consider patriotic decors such as flags and banners. You can also find USA-themed garden ornaments and adorn your patio with string lights. There are no rules on how to decorate for Memorial Day, but the expectation is lots of red, white and blue elements.

Best products for hosting Memorial Day

Weber Spirit II Propane Grill

This highly popular Weber grill offers stellar performance. The three-burner propane grill is made of durable stainless steel with cast-iron cooking grates. The cart-style grill has a folding side table, hooks for hanging tools and wheels for portability. Other features include a warming rack, fuel gauge and lid thermometer.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven

Enjoy tasty wood-fired pizza with this Ooni oven. The outdoor oven has a sleek profile and accommodates 12-inch pizzas. It even includes a pizza peel. This portable device weighs only 22 pounds and doesn’t take up much space on a table.

Sold by Ooni

Igloo Party Bucket Cooler

This bucket keeps drinks easily accessible, and its foam insulation keeps drinks cold longer than a basic bucket or container. The beverage cooler is made of durable, lightweight plastic that’s easy to clean. It features a leak-resistant plug, making it easier to drain melted ice.

Sold by Amazon

Igloo Polar 120-Quart Cooler

For more beverage storage, this spacious Igloo cooler is an excellent choice. It keeps up to 188 12-ounce cans chilled for days. The insulated cooler with a drainage plug contains sturdy, long-lasting plastic. It has side handles and weighs less than 20 pounds, so it’s easy to transport.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This JBL speaker offers premium sound quality and wireless Bluetooth streaming. The rugged speaker is waterproof for outdoor use, with a battery that runs up to 12 hours. It’s loud on its own, but you can also pair it with other speakers to boost the volume at your party.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

GoSports Regulation Size Wooden Cornhole Boards

These two cornhole boards are perfect for national holidays with the eight included bean bags, which feature stars and stripes like the American flag. The high-quality cornhole boards are made of solid pine that can be painted for added personalization.

Sold by Amazon

Baden Champions Volleyball Badminton Combo Set

You can have a blast playing volleyball and badminton in the backyard with this all-inclusive set. The net includes heavy-duty steel poles and nylon rope designed to endure the elements. The multifunctional set includes a net, a volleyball, four badminton rackets, shuttlecocks and a convenient carrying case.

Sold by Amazon

Brightech Ambience Pro Outdoor String Lights

These solar string lights can illuminate your outdoor space and set the mood. The vintage-style Edison bulbs produce a soft white light, and their waterproof, shatterproof design stands up to inclement weather. They last five to six hours on a single charge and have a convenient automatic on/off sensor.

Sold by Amazon

Grace Alley American Flag

Show pride in your country with this outdoor American flag, handmade in the USA. The weather-resistant flag contains heavy-duty nylon and brass grommets. It’s Flag Code compliant and measures 3 by 5 feet. You can purchase the matching flagpole separately.

Sold by Amazon

Anley USA Wooden Stick Flag

These little American flags come in a pack of 50 for your guests to wave around and celebrate with. You can also use them as garden decor by placing them in planter pots. They feature polyester, wood and a golden spear on the end.

Sold by Amazon

DodelyGz American Flag Patriotic Porch Banners

These decorative America-themed banners are designed to hang from a porch, door or entryway. The signs contain weather-resistant polyester and Oxford fabrics. They’re easy to hang with the included attachment rods. Each banner measures 12 by 72 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Crowned Beauty Memorial Day Freedom Flag

This patriotic flag makes an attractive garden ornament. The word “freedom” and an image of military boots and American flags is printed on both sides of the polyester fabric. The 12-by-18-inch flag is weather-resistant and comes with a metal stake that secures it to the ground.

Sold by Amazon

