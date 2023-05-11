To some people, a good jacket just means something that keeps you warm. For others, it’s a valuable addition to a closet full of stylish possibilities.

For the first group, there are only good jackets and bad jackets. For the second, there’s a huge list of not only types of jackets, but subtypes, materials used, and especially color. In fact, a jacket doesn’t have to be just one solid color; it can use several to make a truly unique design.

Fit

Fit for most jackets can be broken down into three types:

Slim fit jackets hold tight to the body. They’re typically more stylish than warm jackets, though this type can also include athletic jackets meant to reduce drag on your body as you run.

Regular fit jackets are your average jacket; they're well-fitted to your body but have enough room to shift around comfortably.

Relaxed fit jackets are the baggiest and roomiest. They're often the warmest, and they frequently allow you to wear even more layers underneath them.

Best colorful jackets for women

Amazon Essentials Hooded Puffer Jacket

This lightweight jacket is a great choice for cooler climates and the hood makes it perfect for fighting off light rain. It comes in 14 colors and six sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Cherokee Scrubs Jacket

This simple zip jacket is a good extra layer for staying warm on cold morning runs. It has front pockets for keeping your keys and other small items on you. It comes in 18 colors and 17 sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Cresay Sequin Bomber Jacket

This jacket makes a screamingly loud fashion statement with its glitter-happy sequins, and the sequins are fun to run your hands over idly. It comes in four colors and six sizes.

Sold by Amazon

SweatyRocks Windbreaker Jacket

The 1980s never died as long as you’re still rocking the best neon-colored windbreaker you can get your hands on. It comes in 28 colors and five sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Zaful Corduroy Jacket

Corduroy isn’t commonly used in jackets, so wearing one makes it much likelier that you won’t be caught in the same outfit as someone else. It comes in five colors and four sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Best colorful jackets for girls

Columbia Switchback II Jacket

This jacket is made to tackle drizzly days with its rainproof outer shell and hood that comes down low on the top of the head. It comes in 39 colors and nine sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Creatmo Us Snowboarding Jacket

This is a seriously warm jacket for keeping your young one comfortably warm while they learn how to snowboard or ski just like you. It comes in 11 colors, including some great prints, and five sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Puffer Jacket

This puffer jacket is stuffed with synthetic down so as not to trigger any allergies or clash with animal-friendly lifestyles. It comes in two colors and three sizes.

Sold by Kohl’s

Welaken Bomber Jacket

There are few people out there who don’t like shiny things, and this sequin-sleeved jacket is certainly shiny. It comes in six colors, two of which have a unicorn on the front, and seven sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Best colorful jackets for men

Adidas Insulated Hooded Jacket

This jacket is made from recycled polyester for those who are environmentally conscious. It has snap pockets to keep things from falling out and comes in four low-key colors and five sizes.

Sold by Kohl’s

Carhartt Utility Jacket

“Colorful” doesn’t always have to mean “bright” or “vivid.” It can also mean “muted,” such as the colors of this jacket. It comes in five colors and 19 sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Coofandy Varsity Jacket

There’s a reason high school sports stars continue wearing their jackets after graduation: They’re extra comfortable. This jacket comes in 21 colors and five sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Izod Zip Jacket

Dark, neutral colors and bright, vibrant ones are often paired to boost the appearance of both. This toned-down jacket is perfect for that if your bright color is your shirt or pants. It comes in four colors and five sizes.

Sold by Kohl’s

Legendary Whitetails Shirt Jacket

Sometimes, you want all the warmth and comfort of a jacket without looking like you’re wearing one. This shirt-styled option is the answer to that desire. It comes in 12 colors and 16 sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Best colorful jackets for boys

Carter’s Rainslicker Jacket

This jacket comes in all manner of bright colors and fun designs that can help you get it on a picky child. It comes in 25 colors and nine sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Glennaker Jacket

This jacket is great for those living in rain-heavy locations. The hood comes down low enough to partially protect glasses from droplets, and it comes in 40 colors and nine sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Hanes Hoodie Jacket

Hoodies are often the most comfortable thing you can wear, but they can get too warm too fast. This part-hoodie, part-jacket hybrid mixes the best of both worlds. It comes in 12 colors and five sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Phibee Ski Jacket

Ski clothes are often vivid as both a stylistic continuity and to help you be seen against the harsh glare of the white snow. It comes in 14 colors and nine sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Rokka And Rolla Puffer Jacket

This jacket is reversible so you can get two colors for the price of one. Elastic bands on the hood, cuffs and hem help keep rain out. It comes in eight colors and six sizes.

Sold by Amazon

