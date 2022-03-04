Which kids’ rain boots are best?

Kids love splashing through puddles in the rain, so you may as well add to their fun with a pair of comfortable and colorful rain boots. Make sure your child’s rain boots fit properly and are both comfortable and waterproof. Look for kids’ boots that are made with high-quality, durable materials so they will last longer.

If you are looking for a pair of rain boots that are colorful and fun, take a look at the Puddle Play Kids Waterproof Rubber Rain Boots.

What to know before you buy kids’ rain boots

Outer material

Natural rubber rain boots: Natural rubber is the most common outer material in waterproof kids’ rain boots, as it is strong, flexible and comfortable. Because it costs more than other materials, natural rubber is usually the sign of a better rain boot.

Synthetic rubber rain boots: This is an elastomer material that is not as flexible or durable as natural rubber. Synthetic rubber rain boots are a mid-range, mid-price outer material.

PVC rain boots: Made of synthetic polyvinyl chloride, PVC rain boots are the least durable, least flexible and least comfortable of the three most common materials used to make kids’ rain boots. You will find PVC rain boots are used in lower quality products because they are cheaper to make.

Inner material

Unlined rain boots are the ideal footwear for wearing outside in the spring, summer and fall. Kids’ rain boots made for cold weather wear, including snow, need inner linings to keep little toes warm. Look for linings that are insulated against the cold.

What to look for in quality kids’ rain boots

Style

Kids love fun, colorful clothing and rain boots are no exception. Many kids’ rain boots come in a wide range of colors, patterns and playful designs. Your kids will want to wear their rain boots, even on sunny days, when you let them pick out the color and pattern they like the most.

Fit

Parents are easily tempted to buy overly large rain boots, knowing their kids will grow into them. The problem is that when the boots are too large, they are uncomfortable to wear and smaller kids are in danger of tripping when they wear them.

Because kids’ rain boots sizes are more likely to run large than not, you may want to actually buy one size smaller. However, if your child will be wearing their regular shoes inside of their rain boots, you’ll want to size up and make sure their regular shoes fit inside their rain boots.

Handles

Rain boots are not always the easiest things to get on and off. Handles make it easier for kids, especially the wee ones. Two handles are better than one and big handles are better than smaller ones. Handles are also a convenient way to hang your kids’ rain boots up out of the way. Just make sure you hang them low enough that kids can easily reach them.

Soles

Kids wear their boots in the rain, mud and snow. Look for boots with soles that have better traction so they are less likely to slip. To learn even more about kids’ rain boots, take a look at the full kids’ rain boots buying guide from BestReviews.com.

How much you can expect to spend on kids’ rain boots

Bare-bones budget rain boots for kids can be found for less than $20. From $20-$40, you will find many boots made with quality materials. High-end rain boots for kids are priced from $50-$100 or more.

Kids’ rain boots FAQ

Do kids’ rain boot sizes run large?

A. Many rain boots for kids do run large, but others run true to size. The best ways to make sure the rain boots will fit are by checking the manufacturers’ recommendations and reading online buyer reviews.

What is the best way to clean kids’ rain boots?

A. A simple rinse with a hose or in the sink is usually enough to remove mud and dirt. Treat stains with a warm cloth and mild dish soap and rinse them thoroughly. Hang the boots to air dry in a cool, dry place, and they will last even longer.

What are the best kids’ rain boots to buy?

Top kids’ rain boots

Puddle Play Kids Waterproof Rubber Rain Boots

What you need to know: The colorful and playful designs make these rain boots a real hit with toddlers and kids.

What you’ll love: These kids’ rain boots come in blue and green frog boots, as well as red and yellow or black and orange fire chief boots. The oversized double handles make these rain boots easy to take on and off, and the handles also double as hanging hooks. The exterior and the lightweight sole are made of long-lasting and completely waterproof rubber, and the ultra-soft polyester fleece lining makes them very comfortable

What you should consider: When it’s cold outside, kids can wear these rain boots with thick socks for warmth and comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ rain boots for the money

Western Chief Kids Classic Rain Boots

What you need to know: Simple, solid-colored boots that are well-constructed.

What you’ll love: These rain boots are available in three sizes: toddler, little kid and big kid. They come in red, pink, yellow, navy and black. The 10 inch boot opening and the two large pull handles make these kids’ rain boots easy to get on and off. The outsole is slip-resistant and self-cleaning. The cozy cushioned EVA vinyl acetate insoles are removable for cleaning.

What you should consider: These kids’ rain boots are uncommonly durable and long-lasting for a budget boot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Crocs Crocband Jaunt Unisex Boots

What you need to know: Rain boots made for toddlers and little kids by a leader in the industry.

What you’ll love: The kids’ waterproof rain boots are made of 100% synthetics with fully molded croslite construction for lightweight cushioning. The easy-on finger holes make these rain boots easy to take on and off. Just for fun, these kids’ rain boots have charm holes for fun personalization with little images, characters, sayings and bits of pop culture.

What you should consider: Some parents said the opening at the top of the boot is a little narrow for their kid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

