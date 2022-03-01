Which window guard is best?

When it comes to child safety, many people think of doorknob guards, cabinet locks and baby gates. However, windows can also pose a dangerous falling hazard, especially if children are able to climb up to the windowsill. To keep curious kids away from a risky situation, you should install a window guard.

The Fairy Baby Window Guard for Children is an ideal way to protect youngsters from from an accidental fall. Its modular design means you can extend it to reach across especially wide windows, and the mounting hardware uses pressure for installation instead of screws or drilling.

What to know before you buy a window guard

Your window size

You should measure the dimensions of your window carefully to ensure that the guard you select fits properly. Most guards can extend, and therefore can accommodate a range of window sizes. Check that your window’s height and width are within the manufacturer’s recommendations. If your window is at the maximum size allowed, you may want to select a larger unit to ensure a snug fit.

Your window location

Home safety product companies designed window guards to prevent children from falling through windows. This is especially important if you have low windows or furniture near them. Even if your windows are well above the height of your child’s reach, you may still want to consider adding them. Extra precautions can go a long way towards safety in general, and you can remove window guards as your child grows. Keep in mind that window screens alone are not strong enough to prevent a child from pushing them out or tumbling through them.

Pet safety

Window guards can also prevent pets from falling out the window. While the spacing between the slats won’t prevent small animals from passing through, a properly installed guard can stop large dogs from leaping out of the window.

Local regulations

Some city and state jurisdictions have codes pertaining to window guards, which you must follow in order to avoid a fine. Carefully research any regulations in your town, as this will determine what kind of window guards you may need to install.

What to look for in a quality window guard

Flexible sizing

Select a window guard that gives you the most flexibility for window size. This feature will make it easier for you to fit the guard in your intended window and allows you to use it on other windows, too. Having an adjustable window guard means you may not have to purchase another one if you move to another home or apartment.

Bar spacing

Pay close attention to the bar spacing on your window guard. Bars with narrow spacing give you more security but they block more light and may have a cage-like appearance. Wide spacing may allow children to toss toys out the window, or it may not prevent small pets from trying to get through the window guard.

Emergency access

Most window guards use screws to ensure they remain securely fastened. While these can withstand pressure from energetic kids, it also means they are time-consuming and inconvenient to remove. If your guard is on a window that opens to a fire escape or emergency exit in your home, you will want a model that has a hinge. A hing will allow you to exit through the window when necessary. You can also purchase a guard that stays in place with pressure-mounting hardware, which you can loosen by hand when needed.

Locking options

Some window guards with an emergency access hinge may also have a spot for a padlock. This feature can help you feel a sense of security, as it can deter people from attempting to break into your home.

How much you can expect to spend on a window guard

Window guard prices vary mostly depending on size. Most models cost around $40-$70, and even the largest window guards rarely exceed $100.

Window guard FAQ

Will a window guard prevent crime?

A. While the presence of a window guard may deter someone from attempting to enter your home, they are not specifically designed as security devices. If crime prevention is your number one priority, you will likely want to invest in bars for your window instead of a guard designed with child safety in mind.

Are window guards permanent?

A. You can anchor window guards to your window frame or wall using screws or mounting hardware, making them semi-permanent. Removed them as you wish, but your windowsill may require some minor patching and painting.

Can I mount a window guard horizontally or vertically?

A. Some window guards only mount horizontal, while others allow you the flexibility to mount them vertically. Check the manufacturer’s instructions, and keep in mind that horizontal bars may be a potential climbing hazard.

What’s the best window guard to buy?

Top window guard

Fairy Baby Window Guards for Children

What you need to know: You can install this window guard horizontally or vertically, and it’s available in multiple pieces to fit most windows.

What you’ll love: This window guard uses pressure-mounted hardware to remain sturdy without the use of nails or drilling. It features narrow bar spacing to prevent small kids and pets from getting their heads caught between the bars.

What you should consider: The pressure mounting hardware may cause more damage to paint and window frames than a screw.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top window guard for the money

Segal S 4752 Fixed Adjustable Child Safety Window Guard

What you need to know: Available in three colors, this affordable window guard matches almost any aesthetic.

What you’ll love: Available in six sizes, this window guard accommodates a wide range of window sizes. The three modern colors ensure your window looks classy with it attached.

What you should consider: Do not install this window guard in a bedroom or any area where you may need emergency window access. This is a fixed unit with no hinge or release mechanism.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Grisham 4-Bar Window Guard

What you need to know: You can install this window guard with a swing-away design for emergency acess.

What you’ll love: With its included tamper-resistant screws and steel construction, this window guard is an all-purpose solution for anyone looking to keep kids or pets safe. It can be installed as a fixed unit or with a swing-away design to allow emergency opening.

What you should consider: Only available in black.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.