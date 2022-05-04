Which light blue nail polish is best?

Are you looking for an attractive light blue nail polish for spring and summertime? Light blue isn’t as specific as you might think. You still have to wade through a lot of shades and finishes. Start by checking out the Butter London Patent Shine 10X Waterloo Blue Nail Lacquer in Waterloo blue for responsible, reliable color in a lovely shade of light blue.

What to know before you buy a light blue nail polish

Matte vs. glossy

After you pick a nail polish color, you have to choose a finish. Light blue nail polish can be glossy, with a slightly reflective surface, or matte with no shine. If you find the perfect shade of light blue in matte but would prefer it be a bit shiny, you can apply a glossy top coat nail polish to change the finish. Of course, there are matte top coat nail polish options too if you like the matte finish but want to add a protective coating to the color.

Types of nail polish

There are five primary types of nail polish that can last you a few days or a few weeks depending on the formula.

Basic : This is your standard nail polish. It’s inexpensive, practical, easy to apply and easy to remove. It only lasts for about five days but doesn’t hurt your nails.

: This is your standard nail polish. It’s inexpensive, practical, easy to apply and easy to remove. It only lasts for about five days but doesn’t hurt your nails. Hard gel : This one can help extend nail length but must be removed by a professional technician at a salon. Provided it is applied and removed appropriately, it won’t damage your nails. It lasts for around two weeks.

: This one can help extend nail length but must be removed by a professional technician at a salon. Provided it is applied and removed appropriately, it won’t damage your nails. It lasts for around two weeks. Acrylic : This is a liquid and powder blend that creates a hard layer on the nail. It can help extend nail length and doesn’t cause significant damage to your nails while lasting for two to three weeks.

: This is a liquid and powder blend that creates a hard layer on the nail. It can help extend nail length and doesn’t cause significant damage to your nails while lasting for two to three weeks. Shellac : A cross between gel and acrylic, this one requires a UV light to cure the color after it is applied. To remove it, nails must be soaked. It lasts for about two weeks.

: A cross between gel and acrylic, this one requires a UV light to cure the color after it is applied. To remove it, nails must be soaked. It lasts for about two weeks. Dip powder: This is a pigmented powder applied on top of a base coat before a sealant is applied. It is great for getting precise lines without smudges around the cuticle and can last for up to a month.

Special properties

Some nail polishes come with creative finishing touches that go beyond just glossy or matte. There are over 20 types, but here are five of the most popular.

Jelly : The color here is subtle, and the jelly base gives the color a luscious wet appearance.

: The color here is subtle, and the jelly base gives the color a luscious wet appearance. Metallic : There’s a metal-inspired gloss to metallic colors with a shimmer that shows off gold, copper, bronze or silver tones.

: There’s a metal-inspired gloss to metallic colors with a shimmer that shows off gold, copper, bronze or silver tones. Glitter : Packed with sparkle, glitter nail polish really makes your nails shimmer. It can be difficult to remove. To prevent the glitter from wearing off, a top coat is recommended.

: Packed with sparkle, glitter nail polish really makes your nails shimmer. It can be difficult to remove. To prevent the glitter from wearing off, a top coat is recommended. Pearlescent : This provides a beautiful shimmer for drawing attention, especially when you’re working with a paler color like light blue. There’s usually another tone worked into the primary color to create the shimmer effect.

: This provides a beautiful shimmer for drawing attention, especially when you’re working with a paler color like light blue. There’s usually another tone worked into the primary color to create the shimmer effect. Color-changing: Some of these change color based on body temperature, while others react to UV rays from the sun. Make sure you like all the color options, as your nails won’t be light blue all the time.

What to look for in a quality light blue nail polish

Safe ingredients

A great light blue nail polish is made with safe ingredients. Vegan and gluten-free nail polishes provide peace of mind, but there are other components to consider. Look for a nail polish which specifies that it is made without formaldehyde, parabens and other harmful ingredients.

Quick-dry

If you don’t have an hour to spare sitting around waiting for your nails to dry, quick-dry nail polish is the way to go. These formulas contain more solvents for faster drying times that are under 20 minutes. Then, you can go ahead and apply a second coat or start using your hands without fear of smudging the color.

Nail strengthening

If you get your nails done a lot, you might worry about keeping your nails strong and healthy. A nail strengthening formula features more vitamins and proteins. It restores keratin in the nail to prevent breakage and cracking. Some light blue nail polishes come with nail strengthening formulas, but there are also clear coat nail strengtheners you can apply as a top coat.

How much you can expect to spend on light blue nail polish

Depending on the brand, light blue nail polish costs $8-$30.

Light blue nail polish FAQ

Is a base coat worth it?

A. A base coat provides a clear protective layer between your nail and the color of the polish. It can prevent staining and help your manicure last longer.

Can nail polishes that require a UV light be used at home?

A. You can purchase your own LED nail lamp for curing nail polish so that you can use UV-dependent polishes at home.

What’s the best light blue nail polish to buy?

Top light blue nail polish

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Waterloo Blue Nail Lacquer

What you need to know: This is a long-lasting glossy polish with a gel-like finish and a powder blue creme color.

What you’ll love: The color is pale but beautiful. It’s chip-resistant and fade-resistant. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free. It’s made without parabens or formaldehyde.

What you should consider: It requires two coats for best results.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top light blue nail polish for the money

Essie Bikini So Teeny Nail Polish

What you need to know: This cornflower blue nail polish has plenty of sparkle and a glossy finish.

What you’ll love: It’s durable and easy to apply with a subtle color that still pops. It’s smooth and lightweight, and it provides great coverage.

What you should consider: It takes longer to dry than some users would prefer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Jin Soon Peace Nail Polish

What you need to know: This is a tranquil light blue nail polish with a high gloss finish.

What you’ll love: It dries quickly and provides bright, long-lasting color. It’s made without harmful ingredients like formaldehyde, parabens and lead. It’s vegan and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than similar-quality nail polishes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

