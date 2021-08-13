Best blackhead remover

Using a blackhead remover too often can cause skin irritation. Instead, stick to just one or two times a week to keep your skin clear, smooth and irritation-free.

Which blackhead remover is best?

Blackheads may not be as unsightly as whiteheads or red, inflamed breakouts, but they can be just as frustrating to deal with, especially because it can be challenging to get rid of them. With a targeted blackhead remover, though, you can get clear, smooth skin that’s selfie-ready without too much fuss.

Blackhead removers are available in various forms, ranging from traditional face masks to pore strips to manual extraction tools. Some work more effectively and quickly than others, but choosing one is a matter of personal preference. Biore Charcoal Deep-Cleansing Nose Strips for Blackhead Removal has been a favorite for years because it’s effortless to use and effectively prevents blackheads from returning.

What to know before you buy a blackhead remover

Type

There are several different ways to remove blackheads, so you have a choice when it comes to the type of blackhead remover you use.

Masks are a standard option for blackhead removal. They’re usually a peel-off variety, so you pull out the blackheads simultaneously when you remove the mask. A blackhead-removing mask is extremely easy to use, doesn’t cause any discomfort and can offer other beneficial ingredients for your skin. It can be messy to apply, and you’ll have to replace it when you use up the container.

Pore strips have an adhesive that's activated when wet. They dry for a certain amount of time, and when you pull it off, the blackheads come off with the strip. Pore strips aren't as messy as a mask, but they're just as easy to use. However, they can cause some pain when removed and are often too irritating for sensitive skin. They require replacement when you use up a box too.

Manual tools can help open your pores, so you can remove the dead cells and debris that form the blackheads. Unlike masks and pore strips, you can use these repeatedly without needing to be replaced. They usually come in sets with multiple tools to work on different areas of the face too. Manual tools can sometimes be painful to use and may cause scarring if you don't use them properly.

Electric blackhead removers use suction to remove the dirt and debris from your pores to eliminate blackheads. They work quickly and don't make a mess, but they're pretty pricey. An electric blackhead remover can cause pain and may irritate sensitive skin too.

Ingredients

When it comes to masks and pore strips for blackhead removal, it’s crucial to scan the ingredients list to make sure the formula doesn’t contain anything that irritates your skin or clogs your pores further. Avoid mineral oil and petrolatum, which can clog the pores.

You also want to ensure that the mask or pore strips won’t dry out your skin either. If a blackhead remover product strips too much oil from your face, it can cause the skin to produce even more oil in response, leading to more blackheads and breakouts. Stay away from glycerin and alcohol to prevent the blackhead remover from drying out your skin.

Tool kit components

If you opt for a blackhead remover tool kit, you’ll want to think about the tools that it includes. Some common options include:

An extractor fits over blackheads and applies enough pressure to release the trapped debris gently.

fits over blackheads and applies enough pressure to release the trapped debris gently. Tweezers squeeze around the blackheads and remove the debris.

squeeze around the blackheads and remove the debris. A scraper scrapes blackheads from the surface of the skin.

scrapes blackheads from the surface of the skin. A lancet punctures blackheads and other blemishes and releases the contents.

What to look for in a quality blackhead remover

Versatility

Some blackhead removers are more versatile than others, so it’s essential to consider what kind of results you want from your remover.

If you’re only concerned with removing your blackheads, any option should do. However, if you want a product that can help soak up excess oil, offer anti-aging benefits and treat other types of breakouts, a mask is your best bet. Manual tools are effective for treating other acne in addition to blackheads too.

Durability

If you’re shopping for an electric blackhead remover or manual tools, it’s important to choose durable models so that you get the best value for your money. Look for manual tools made of high-quality stainless steel that won’t rust. With electric blackhead removers, opt for a model that comes with at least a 1-year warranty, so you can trust it will work for some time.

Learning curve

Some blackhead removers are easier to learn to use than others. Masks and pore strips are pretty user-friendly, but you may have trouble figuring out the correct way to use manual tools or an electric blackhead remover. It’s crucial to read the instructions that come with your tools or remover to ensure you know how to use them properly.

You may also want to consult with your dermatologist about the best way to use manual tools or an electric blackhead remover before trying to remove your blackheads.

Pain

Using manual extracting tools or pulling off pore strips can be painful and irritate if you have sensitive skin. Masks and electric blackhead removers are usually gentler on the skin, so they may be a better option.

Time

It’s also important to consider how much time you want to devote to blackhead removal. Electric blackhead removers and pore strips typically work most quickly. Face masks and manual tools work better over a large area but require more time for each treatment session.

How much you can expect to spend on a blackhead remover

You’ll typically pay $5-$75 for a blackhead remover. Masks, pore strips and manual tool kits usually go for $5-$30, while electric blackhead removers are most expensive, ranging from $30-$75.

Blackhead remover FAQ

Can I use a blackhead remover if I have sensitive skin?

A. You can usually use a blackhead remover even if you have sensitive skin, but you should be more selective about the product you choose. Pore strips are usually a poor option because they can irritate sensitive skin when pulled off. Face masks are often a better choice, so long as you check the ingredient list to make sure they don’t contain any known irritants. Manual tools and electric blackhead removers can work well for sensitive skin if you use them correctly.

What type of blackhead remover is most effective?

A. It really depends on your skin type and issues. If your blackheads are on your nose or chin and your skin isn’t very sensitive, pore strips are highly effective. For blackheads all over the face, a mask may be a better option. For targeted removal or stubborn blackheads, manual tools and electric blackhead removers can work extremely well.

What’s the best blackhead remover to buy?

Top blackhead remover

Biore Charcoal Deep-Cleansing Nose Strips for Blackhead Removal

What you need to know: This is an effective, user-friendly remover for mild to moderate blackheads on the nose that a trusted skincare brand makes.

What you’ll love: This option is extremely easy to use, contains charcoal to deep clean the skin and prevents blackheads from returning.

What you should consider: It can be painful to remove the strips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Top blackhead remover for the money

BESTOPE Blackhead Remover Tool Kit

What you need to know: This is a budget-friendly set of blackhead removal tools that comes with an anti-allergic design, so you know your skin is protected.

What you’ll love: It contains six stainless steel tools, costs less than many similar sets, includes a durable storage case.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with a warranty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vassoul Blackhead Remover Mask

What you need to know: This is an excellent option for a full-face treatment of blackheads, though it is somewhat messy.

What you’ll love: It contains skin-clarifying charcoal, the blackheads come off with the mask and it only takes 10-15 minutes to treat the skin.

What you should consider: It can irritate sensitive skin and may hurt when removed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

