Which velvet comforter is best?

Next time you overhaul your bedding, you can go luxe by picking up a great velvet comforter. The surprisingly durable pile weave can withstand any season if you choose a natural, moisture-wicking fabric with a breathable filling.

While velvet fits into nearly any decor and looks expensive, it can be budget-friendly, depending on its brand and materials. A top choice is the Cottonight 3-Piece Velvet Comforter Set, which is soft, lightweight and comes in more than 30 colors.

What to know before you buy a velvet comforter

Natural velvet vs. synthetic

“Velvet” means a pile fabric that boasts a high sheen and soft texture, so velvet comforter sets can be made from a variety of materials.

Synthetic: Velvet woven from synthetic fabrics such as polyester and microfiber is widely available and generally affordable.

Velvet woven from synthetic fabrics such as polyester and microfiber is widely available and generally affordable. Natural: Velvet woven from natural fibers such as cotton, silk or wool tends to be hard to find. Due to the extra fabric required to create the pile loops and the material’s cost, velvet made from natural fibers also can be expensive.

These materials also make a difference when it comes to temperature. In cold climates, reach for a velvet comforter made from wool or polyester. In warmer temperatures, choose one made from cotton.

Comforter filling

Comforter filling is typically made from down, cotton, wool, microfiber, polyester or other synthetic materials, and these, too, interact differently with different temperatures. Wool, polyester and down fillings will keep you warm when temperatures drop, whereas cotton and microfiber fillings are ideal when the weather heats up.

What to look for in a quality velvet comforter

Simple maintenance

While velvet comforters might look fragile, velvet is heavy, and far more durable than it appears. Many high-quality velvet comforters can be cleaned in a washing machine using cold water and dried in a dryer on low heat.

Read the care instructions included with your comforter so you don’t do anything that could damage it. If your instructions allow it and you want to make your purchase last longer, skip the dryer and lay it flat to dry.

Velvet types

Not all velvet comforter sets boast the same finish. A common type is crushed velvet, with pile that is sporadically crushed in different directions to create more texture.

Other common velvet types include plain velvet, made from cotton and yielding an even finish, and panne velvet, crushed in a single direction for more shine.

Included items

Even if you are on a singular mission to score the best velvet comforter and don’t care about your pillows, many manufacturers include two matching pillow shams or pillowcases to ensure that your bed sports a cohesive set. If you want more than three pieces, try looking for a velvet bed-in-a-bag set.

How much you can expect to spend on a velvet comforter

Prices vary depending on the fabric, filling and size you choose. Expect to pay around $50 for velvets made from polyester with synthetic filling and upward of $100 for velvet made from cotton with microfiber filling.

Velvet comforter FAQ

Are there velvet comforter alternatives?

A. Yes. Whether you are not ready to commit to using and storing a heavy comforter or simply enjoy switching up your decor regularly, a velvet duvet set is an excellent alternative that stores easily.

What is the best way to spot clean your velvet comforter?

A. Mix a few drops of soap into warm water and stir it thoroughly until it foams up. Dip a clean white cloth into your soap solution, gently blot the stain away and pat it dry.

What is the best way to accessorize your velvet comforter?

A. Velvet is best when you customize it by layering on your favorite fabrics, colors and textures. Experiment by adding a velvet bench, textured throw and plush pillows.

What’s the best velvet comforter to buy?

Top velvet comforter

Cottonight 3-Piece Velvet Comforter Set

What you need to know: It is a luxurious set made from cotton.

What you’ll love: It boasts microfiber filling and includes a comforter and two pillowcases. You can pick from twin, full, queen and king in 31 colors.

What you should consider: This set includes pillowcases and not pillow shams.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top velvet comforter for the money

Intelligent Design 3-Piece Velvet Comforter Set

What you need to know: This is an ultra-lush set at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: It includes a comforter, a decorative pillow and two matching pillow shams. You can pick from six colors in twin, full, queen or California king sizes. It has a hypoallergenic microfiber filling.

What you should consider: It’s woven from polyester, which tends to get hot at night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Shalala New York 3-Piece Velvet Comforter Set

What you need to know: This high-sheen crushed-velvet comforter is gorgeous and affordable.

What you’ll love: This set includes a comforter and a pair of matching pillow shams. It comes in a full/queen or king; you can pick from eight colors. The velvet is made from microfiber and filled with polyester.

What you should consider: Some might not like the geometric pattern stitched into the comforter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews.

