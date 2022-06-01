Which camping chair with side table is best?

Camping chairs are versatile furniture items that are lightweight and foldable for easy transport and storage. They come in various designs for different travel requirements and are also useful as garden and patio furniture or as extra seating for guests. Many modern camping chairs incorporate a table that mounts to the frame, providing a handy place to work or eat while reducing the amount of gear needed for a camping trip.

When choosing a suitable camping chair, it is important to think about your needs in terms of comfort, weight, durability, and storage. The Oniva Picnic Time Fusion Folding Chair is an excellent example with a padded seat, backrest, and arms. It has a fold-out side table with expandable shelves and integrated drink holders.

What to know before you buy a camping chair with side table

Types

Modern camping chairs come in various designs, from simple chairs with a canvas or nylon seat and foldable legs, to ultra-lightweight models with complex folding mechanisms and space-age materials. Some have additional features such as built-in armrests or footrests, cupholders, magazine compartments, and padded seats.

Weight

The overall weight of the chair will depend on the construction material and the additional features it carries. If you travel with an RV or a vehicle, then the weight may not be a major consideration. However, those who intend on hiking to their camping destination will likely prefer a chair that is as lightweight and compact as possible.

Comfort

More comfortable chairs are often heavier as well, so it is important to find a balance. In an effort to reduce weight, some chairs can be quite small, which is good for hiking but not great for extended periods of sitting. Some chairs can rock or recline or have additional padding, but these are bulkier when stored and much more expensive.

What to look for in a quality camping chair with side table

Durability

The strength of a chair comes down to its materials. Durability is sometimes compromised to save weight. Deciding where and how often you will use a chair will allow you to find the right balance. If you only go camping a couple of times a year, it may not be necessary to spend a lot of money on a long-lasting camping chair.

Weight capacity

Another key consideration is the chair’s weight capacity. Simpler folding mechanisms tend to have a lower overall weight capacity. Chairs with a steel frame and multiple support arms tend to be the strongest and can hold over 350 pounds, whereas a lightweight aluminum model may only have a maximum weight capacity of 200 pounds or less.

Table

There are various designs of side tables available. Some are fixed in one position, while others may be removable or able to swivel from the side to the front. Rigid tables are often made from plastic or laminated wood and provide a solid surface to work from; however, they are bulkier when packed. Fabric tables are more compact and much lighter.

How much you can expect to spend on a camping chair with side table

At the cheaper end of the scale, camping chairs can be found for under $20; however, these tend to be heavy and bulky when stored. Durability increases significantly in the $40-$60 price range, whereas an ultra-lightweight model with additional features can be as much as $150.

Camping chair with side table FAQ

Are camping chairs weather-resistant?

A. By design, all camping equipment uses weather-proof materials. The frame should be made from aluminum or steel with a corrosion-resistant coating. Additionally, the seat, backrest, and armrests should be made from material with UV protection to prevent degradation by sunlight.

What is the best way to care for a camping chair?

A. Camping chairs are generally maintenance-free. After use, they only require a brush or a wipe with a damp cloth to remove any loose dirt. The most important thing is to ensure it is completely dry before storage, otherwise, mold or mildew may build up.

What are the best camping chairs with side tables to buy?

Top camping chair with side table

Oniva Picnic Time Fusion Folding Chair

What you need to know: This versatile chair has a fold-out table and comes with a detachable, insulated cooler bag. It has a 350-pound weight capacity.

What you’ll love: It has a lightweight aluminum frame with a painted finish. It is made from UV-resistant material with ample padding around the seat, backrest, and arms.

What you should consider: This chair isn’t very compact when folded, making it a poor choice for hiking trips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top camping chair with side table for the money

Portal Compact Steel Frame Folding Director’s Chair

What you need to know: This sturdy chair has a steel frame and a solid, fold-out table with an integrated cup holder.

What you’ll love: It uses durable, 600D polyester canvas for the seat and backrest, and it has built-in padded armrests.

What you should consider: This chair has a relatively low weight capacity of 225 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

XGEAR 2 in 1 Folding lounge chair

What you need to know: This chair provides enhanced comfort thanks to its reclining mechanism, padded armrests, and head cushion.

What you’ll love: It includes a detachable side table with a fabric top that can be used as a second seat or as a footrest while lounging. It folds up into a compact shoulder bag for carrying.

What you should consider: The reclining mechanism is clunky and difficult to adjust.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

