However you like to camp, there’s so much cool gear to be found, from bivy sacks for minimalist adventures to high-end camping stoves and elaborate tents for comfy camping trips. Amazon Prime Day, which takes place on July 11 and 12, is the perfect time to nab some great deals on camping gear.

Though Prime Day isn’t here yet, you can get ahead of the curve and start preparing now. Many manufacturers already have some hot discounts on camping supplies, and we’ve rounded up some of the top early deals that you can buy right away.

Best camping gear deals for Prime Day 2023

Anker Powerhouse Portable Power Station 12% OFF

If you need more power options while camping, this power station is ideal. It offers two AC ports, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port and a car outlet. It has a huge capacity that’s perfect for charging phones and other devices, running small appliances and pumping up air beds.

Sold by Amazon

Cool Spot Pop-Up Instant Gazebo 14% OFF

This gazebo provides shade and shelter for camping trips, letting you comfortably spend time outside your tent, come rain or shine. Thanks to the pop-up design, it’s a perfect choice for camping — you can even set it up and take it down solo.

Sold by Amazon

Core 9-Person Tent 26% OFF

You can fit up to nine people in this spacious tent — although it’s a more comfortable fit for five to six people on air mattresses or cots. The 72-inch center height lets most people stand up comfortably, while the convenient gear loft allows you to store small items.

Sold by Amazon

SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress 44% OFF

Camping doesn’t have to mean sleeping on the hard ground or a flimsy mat. This double-height queen air mattress lets you sleep in comfort, so you’re well-rested to face the adventures that camping trips bring.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman Brazos Cold-Weather Sleeping Bag 19% OFF

Those of us who camp year-round know how important it is to invest in a quality cold-weather sleeping bag. This one is suitable for temperatures as low as 20 degrees, but there’s also a 30-degree version. It’s lightweight so you won’t add much heft to your pack.

Sold by Amazon

MalloMe Camping Cookware Mess Kit 20% OFF

This mess kit contains all the basics you need for campground cooking, including a pot with cover, a nonstick pan, bowls, cooking utensils and a cleaning sponge. It all packs down into a compact package and comes with a drawstring bag for convenient storage and transportation.

Sold by Amazon

AquaQuest Pharaoh Bivy Sack 17% OFF

Whether you prefer to camp as close to nature as possible or you want an emergency shelter in case something goes wrong, this bivy sack is ideal. It’s effectively a waterproof cover for a sleeping bag, letting you sleep with some protection from the elements but without the need for a tent.

Sold by Amazon

Igloo Sportsman Heavy-Duty Hard-Sided Cooler 22% OFF

Keep your supplies fresh for longer with this hard-sided cooler. With a 110-quart capacity, there’s enough space inside to hold 168 cans — or an equivalent volume of food. It can keep food and drink cool for up to five days, which is great for longer trips. The wheels and telescoping handle make it easy to move around the campground.

Sold by Amazon

SwimWays Kelsyus Original Foldable Canopy Chair 20% OFF

Not only will you be more comfortable sitting around the campfire on this chair, but it also has a built-in canopy to provide shade, which can be lacking at some campgrounds. With a cup holder in the arm, you’ll never be far from your beer or soda.

Sold by Amazon

LifeStraw Flex Advanced Water Filter with Gravity Bag 25% OFF

By removing bacteria, parasites and heavy metals, this filter makes almost any water safe to drink. It’s perfect for when you want to pack light, since it means you don’t have to load up on clean drinking water. It’s also nice to have just in case of an emergency.

Sold by Amazon

Products to watch this Prime Day

