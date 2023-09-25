Need to upgrade your Apple accessories? Now’s the time

If you typically buy your Apple products and accessories directly from the Apple store or website, you know how rarely the retailer has sales (pretty much never). That’s why when third-party sellers like Amazon (or, in this case, Woot, an Amazon subsidiary) have sales on Apple products, it’s always a good idea to jump on them and snag the items you need.

Woot is having a massive sale on tons of Apple accessories this week, including some that you can’t get directly from Apple anymore. In other words, there’s no better time to stock up on some of your favorites to keep your Apple gadgets charged up and running smoothly.

7 amazing deals during Woot’s Apple accessories sale

Apple MagSafe Duo

The MagSafe Duo charger is super convenient, giving you a fast, wireless spot to charge two devices simultaneously. It’s also officially discontinued, so if you love your duo and think you might want another, this is a great time to grab one at a 27% discount during Woot’s Apple accessory blowout.

Apple MagSafe Charger

The classic MagSafe charger wirelessly charges iPhones and AirPods on a sleek, convenient charging pad that you can set anywhere. Keep one on your nightstand, one in the living room and another in the kitchen. At under $30 a piece during Woot’s sale this week, you can grab a few of them to keep handy. It’s never been so convenient to keep your Apple products charged, cord-free.

Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger Cable

The one downside to MagSafe chargers is that they aren’t Apple Watch compatible, so you’re going to want to grab a couple of these fast-charging Apple Watch cables, too. They come in both USB-A and the newer USB-C models, ranging from $19.99 to $21.99, depending on which type you need.

(Bundle) Apple 5W Charger + Apple 1-Meter USB-A to Lightning Cable

If you’re not ready to upgrade to an iPhone 15 just yet, this is a great time to grab Lightning cables before Apple starts phasing them out. Woot is offering bundles of two during this sale for just over $20, including a 5W charger.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe

Dress up your iPhone 14 with this leather case that’s even MagSafe compatible, so you can charge your phone wirelessly without the hassle of removing it. It’s 41% off during Woot’s sale, but you can’t really put a price on your phone looking this good.

(One- or Two-Pack) Apple AirTag Loop

Apple AirTags are great for keeping track of your belongings, but when you want to attach one to a piece of luggage or a purse, you need a way to do so. These durable, polyurethane loops will securely fasten an AirTag wherever you need it.

(One- or Two-Pack) Apple AirTag LEATHER Key Ring

Never lose your keys again with this stylish leather keyring that can hold an AirTag. During Woot’s sale, they’re available in one or two packs, ranging from just $12.99 for a single to $19.99 for a pair.

