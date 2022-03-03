Are Victrola or Crosley record players better?

As vinyl records continue to see a massive resurgence in popularity, finding a proper record player is becoming equally important. The two biggest brands selling record players today are Crosley and Victrola. Both companies offer a number of different record players at different price points and in different designs. As a result, choosing between the two brands is difficult. Both brands have a large variety of options available for purchase on Amazon. Buying the right option will depend on several personal preferences as well as which features are most important to the user.

Victrola record player

Victrola record player pros

While neither record player brand is known for top-of-the-line audio quality, Victrola does have sound isolation feet that allow the record players to output clearer sound from the vinyl records. Additionally, Victrola offers several record players with larger built-in speakers that provide better sound quality than base-level models.

Another major advantage of Victrola is its versatility and variety. With the company offering higher-end record player options that have Bluetooth connectivity, radio antennas and CD players, Victrola provides users with options to fit any possible preferences. Additionally, Victrola has several different designs and colors available for many of its different models.

Finally, much like Crosley, the Victrola stands as one of the most affordable record player brands on the market. With one of its most popular models costing close to $50, Victrola allows for anyone interested in collecting vinyl records to get into the hobby regardless of their budget.

Victrola record player cons

While slightly better than Crosley, the sound quality on a Victrola record player is still not ideal for those who plan on seriously listening to their records. Using ceramic needles and cartridges, the sound will never be as clear as it could be. Additionally, some of the less expensive models lack a level of durability that detracts from their portable nature.

Furthermore, even the most expensive options from Victrola lack the speaker power or quality to not require external speaker ports for the fullest listening experience. This can be disappointing for users who shelled out the funds for the record player only to have subpar audio.

Best Victrola record players

The more versatile Victrola record player is Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player & Multimedia Center. This record player comes equipped with Bluetooth connectivity to use the speakers with a mobile device as well as a CD player and cassette player to serve as a complete media device.

An affordable option from the company is the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player. The record player is both incredibly affordable and customizable with this model coming in several different colors and a number of different designs.

Crosley record player

Crosley record player pros

What Crosley has more than any other record player brand is variety. While many other companies focus on two to three major products, Crosley has a massive line of different products, styles, colors and designs for buyers to choose from. This allows for the record players to more easily fit into the style of a room or space as well as more closely align with the tastes of the buyer.

Additionally, virtually all Crosley models come with built-in Bluetooth connectivity that can both help phones play music through its speaker or have the music from the record be played through external speakers. This allows for a higher audio quality than the internal speakers are capable of.

Crosley record player cons

The biggest con for Crosley record players is the audio quality. Both the internal speakers and the ceramic cartridge are not very high quality leading to grainier, less true-sounding music. The ceramic cartridge in particular can be detrimental with some of the lowest quality options actually damaging the vinyl records.

Another major con of Crosley record players is the actual build of some less expensive models lacking durability. Some users report that some pieces break or chip while others report malfunctions to the player itself. Some models sold by Crosley also lack an aux port, meaning that only Bluetooth speakers or internal speakers will work for the record player.

Best Crosley record players

One of the most popular Crosley record players is the Crosley Dansette Bermuda Portable Turntable. This record player comes on four long legs to help it serve as a stylish accent piece in any room. The player also comes with both an aux port and Bluetooth connection to help improve the sound and volume.

An incredibly affordable option from Crosley is the Crosley CR8005D-BK Cruiser Deluxe Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable. This record player latches together like a briefcase with a handle to make it easily portable so you can take it from one location to another. The record player also has a three-speed belt and a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Should you get a Victrola or Crosley record player?

Choosing between a Victrola and Crosley record player comes down to a few small differences. While both options are affordable and come in several different designs and colors, each has small advantages over the other.

Crosley has a much wider selection and for those looking for a record player that will look great in a room as an accent piece as much as an actual record player. Crosley record players also come in different sizes and heights that can help fit them in different places around a home.

While Victrola has a slightly smaller selection of options, the options the company does have are all of a bit higher quality. This is particularly the case with sound where Victrola slightly edges out Crosley products.

When having to choose between the two different options, the higher sound quality from Victrola helps the brand serve as a better option to buy than Crosley. Especially with the company still offering several design options, Victrola is worth the money just slightly more.

