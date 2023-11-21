Some retailers are offering a free game when you buy a PS5 Slim

Competing against Microsoft’s Xbox video games console, Sony has captured the imagination of millions of gamers with its PlayStation console for decades. The first version launched in 1995, and sold over 100 million units before its discontinuation in 2006. The PlayStation 2 sold over 155 million units.

But technology is ever-evolving, and Sony has released numerous upgrades and new consoles since then. The latest model, the PlayStation 5, is undoubtedly the most powerful gaming device from the company ever. Still, it has one thing in common with its rival, Microsoft’s latest Xbox Series X console: bulkiness.

So just in time for the holidays, Sony put the PS5 on a strict workout to shed some pounds and release a slimmed-down version. It doesn’t add anything new regarding components or technology, but instead focuses on flexibility and choice.

Less bulk, same power

Sony managed to trim down some of the PS5’s fat, reducing the overall form factor by 30% and the weight by 18% compared to the original PS5. However, those hoping for a sleeker-looking console that also packs more of a punch might be disappointed.

The new version of the PS5 has the same computing power as the original model, using the x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2” 3.5 gigahertz central processing unit, the AMD Radeon RDNA graphics card and 16 gigabytes of random access memory (RAM). It comes in two variations: a digital-only console and a console with a built-in disc drive.

Sony says the console has four removable cover panels and is compatible with a variety of colored panels for some personalization. Available early next year, there will be an all-matte black colorway and Deep Earth Collection colors in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue and Sterling Silver. And an exciting addition is that the disc drive will be sold separately. That means if you buy the digital-only model now, you can always add the disc drive later.

PS5 Slim will become the only PS5

In its announcement of the PS5 Slim, Sony also revealed that once the stock levels of the original PS5 sell out, the Slim version will be the only PlayStation5 console available.

“To address the evolving needs of players, our engineering and design teams collaborated on a new form factor that provides greater choice and flexibility,” Sony wrote in a blog post. “The same technology features that make PS5 the best to play are packed into a smaller form factor, along with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive and a 1-terabyte SSD for more internal storage.”

By the numbers

The specifications of the PS5 Slim Digital Edition are:

Measurements: 14.09 inches by 3.14 inches by 8.5 inches

14.09 inches by 3.14 inches by 8.5 inches Weight: 5.7 pounds

5.7 pounds CPU: 3.5 GHz x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2” 8 Cores / 16 Threads

3.5 GHz x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2” 8 Cores / 16 Threads GPU: 2.23GHz AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine Ray Tracing Acceleration

2.23GHz AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine Ray Tracing Acceleration Memory: GDDR6 16GB

GDDR6 16GB Storage: 1TB SSD

1TB SSD Video Out: Support of 4K at 120Hz and 8K

At the time of writing, only the disc-based version of the PS5 Slim has been made available in the U.S., U.K. and Japan.

Best PS5 Slim deals

PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle

This slimmer, disc-based version of the PlayStation 5 comes bundled with the latest Spider-Man game, which sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales return for an exciting new adventure in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The console also has an expansion slot, so you can add more storage in addition to the 1 terabyte of internal storage.

PlayStation 5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle

If military action is more your type of game than swinging around the Big Apple, this PS5 Slim bundle includes a downloadable version of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, which gives you exclusive access to the Lockpick Operator Pack in the game. As with the other variations, this disc-based version also has a storage expansion slot.

PlayStation 5 Slim – 2TB

This disc-based version of the new console comes with 2 terabytes of internal storage, which is twice as much as the standard version. However, with many video games easily topping 100 gigabytes in size, it has an expansion slot to add more space.

PlayStation 5 Slim – 3TB

With 3TB of internal storage, you’ll have more than enough space for all your favorite games. As with all PS5 versions, this model comes with a DualSense Wireless Controller, two horizontal stand feet and Astro’s Playroom pre-installed.

PlayStation 5 Vertical Stand

The slim PS5 comes with two feet to perfectly balance the console horizontally on its side. However, that orientation takes up more sideways space, and you might prefer to stand the console upright. Sony’s worked on a new vertical stand, too, so even the slimmer model can stand tall and proud while increasing airflow and ventilation.

Worth checking out

