The big post-Thanksgiving shopping extravaganza is almost upon us, and it’s never too early to start looking for the best Cyber Monday headphone deals. Already we’ve seen Sony’s latest flagship noise-canceling headphones on sale right now, and a great discount on Bose’s QuietComfort II Noise-Canceling Earbuds.

This year Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 27. You might find some sales beginning just before midnight on Nov. 26, as well as sales from Black Friday carrying on into Cyber Monday. We’re keeping track of all current and upcoming Cyber Monday deals here at BestReviews, so you can be sure you’re shopping the best deals we find.

Last updated on Nov. 22, 2023, at 4:00 a.m. PT.

Top headphone deals

Looking for the latest and greatest full-size headphones with powerful active noise cancellation (ANC) and amazing sound quality? Check out these deals.

18% OFF

Sony’s latest full-size noise-canceling headphones are acclaimed as the best in their class. We tested them ourselves and can confirm that their sound quality, bass presence and noise cancellation are all outstanding.

21% OFF

It comes as no surprise that a pair of Bose headphones have some of the most powerful active noise cancellation around, a fact we confirmed in our testing. We also found the 700s to have a crisp, full sound and a very comfortable fit.

18% OFF

Apple’s AirPods Max have been a hot item since their introduction, with their smooth aluminum earcups and minimalist case. After our testing, we had to conclude they were simply some of the best-sounding and sharpest-looking headphones we’d ever examined.

22% OFF

Sennheiser has been a favored brand in audio for decades. Its latest Momentum 4 noise-canceling headphones had the most enjoyable sound quality of all the headphones we tested, along with solid noise cancellation and an amazing battery life of more than 60 hours.

20% OFF

Skullcandy’s Crusher ANC 2 headphones offered impressive audio quality in our testing, along with active noise cancelation and a full-featured app. Of course, being Skullcandy, you can also use their scroll wheel to dial up their bass until they’re literally shaking.

51% OFF

The bright, detailed sound that we got from our Studio Pro test model might surprise those used to big bass from Beats. They also have solid noise cancellation, effective transparency for keeping in touch with your surroundings and compatibility with both Apple and non-Apple devices.

Top earbuds deals

Earbuds are more discreet than headphones and easy to carry. Truly wireless models have no cords at all, and many models now offer active noise cancellation as well.

29% OFF

Bose’s QuietComfort II earbuds offer some of the best noise cancellation in the truly wireless category. They have a bass-rich sound that’s won many fans, and they can be listened to one bud at a time.

21% OFF

Soundcore by Anker is well-loved for offering great performance and features at affordable prices. The truly wireless Space A40 earbuds offer noise cancellation, smooth and enjoyable sound and advanced codecs for Android users.

24% OFF

Apple’s AirPods Pro in-ear buds offer impressive active noise cancellation in a truly wireless earbud design, something we confirmed when we tested them ourselves. We also found that they were surprisingly comfortable to wear and provided excellent sound quality.

More headphone deals

Apple AirPods 3 offered good sound quality and battery life in our tests, 5% OFF

Apple AirPods 2 are still available at a great price. 11% OFF

Beats Fit Pro Earbuds are ANC workout buds with wings for a secure fit. 10% OFF

Get the classic wired AKG K240 Studio Monitor Headphones with AKG’s unmistakable self-adjusting headband. 25% OFF

Who has the best Cyber Monday headphones deals?

Amazon is the most obvious place to find the best Cyber Monday headphones deals, but Best Buy’s online store is also a great source of electronics deals on headphones and everything else. Remember that Cyber Monday is primarily an online event, so visit not only the websites of your favorite major retailers, but also the stores of brands like Anker, JBL and other headphones makers.

What to consider when buying headphones?

When buying headphones, remember the following considerations:

Sound quality. First and foremost, they have to sound good to you. There’s no point in getting a deal on headphones that you won’t enjoy listening to.

First and foremost, they have to sound good to you. There’s no point in getting a deal on headphones that you won’t enjoy listening to. Comfort. Take care of your ears! Look for hands-on reviews, like the ones we do, that mention how a pair of headphones fits. You don’t want anything that pinches, chafes or causes fatigue.

Take care of your ears! Look for hands-on reviews, like the ones we do, that mention how a pair of headphones fits. You don’t want anything that pinches, chafes or causes fatigue. Connection type. Wired or wireless? Wireless headphones and truly wireless earbuds are the most popular models around and provide cord-free freedom. But old-fashioned wired headphones can provide higher signal quality.

Wired or wireless? Wireless headphones and truly wireless earbuds are the most popular models around and provide cord-free freedom. But old-fashioned wired headphones can provide higher signal quality. Battery life. Wireless connections and active noise cancellation require power. Look for at least six hours of battery life for truly wireless earbuds or a minimum of 24 hours for full-size headphones.

Why trust our recommendations?

We at BestReviews make it our business to stay up to date with the best prices on all the products and categories we cover. Whenever we can, we obtain products for hands-on testing, so we can tell you exactly what to expect. For headphones and earbuds, we put them through hours of wear and constant playback of multiple music genres, plus test them with podcasts and movie audio, as well as phone calls and video conferencing, grading them on sound quality, comfort, ANC (where applicable) and battery life.

We plan to keep this roundup updated as we get closer to Cyber Monday, so bookmark this page and come back for the latest deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.