Electronics and appliances make great holiday gifts. There’s just one challenge: shopping for everyone on your list without breaking the bank. Good thing Samsung’s Winter Sale is here. All week, you can find huge savings on Samsung bestsellers including the Galaxy Z Flip5, Frame TV and more. And if you buy in the next few days, you can still get items before Christmas. Place your order on Samsung.com by Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and your items will be delivered by Dec. 24.

Whether you’re buying for yourself or a loved one, you’ll want to keep checking back. During the Winter Sale, Samsung is running daily deals, including Flash Deals that only last a few hours at a time. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites that you can watch for ahead of time so you’ll be ready to buy as soon as these deals go live.

The best tech gifts for everyone in your life

Don’t miss these daily deals during Samsung’s Winter Sale

Samsung Smart 46 dBA Dishwasher with StormWash in Stainless Steel

This is one of our favorite deals you can snag all week long. Get 36% off a smart dishwasher — meaning you save $320 and get it starting at just $579. Samsung’s StormWash system uses powerful jets to eliminate the need for pre-rinse and clean dishes from every angle, hitting even tough-to-reach spots.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

On Wednesday, you can save up to 60% on the Galaxy Z Flip5. Certain restrictions and conditions apply. You can save up to $600 with enhanced trade-in plus get a $50 e-certificate and storage upgrade, making the promo price start at just $399 for qualifying buyers.

Samsung Large Capacity AI Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Auto Dispense and Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial Gas Dryer with Super Speed Dry and MultiControl

Wednesday’s Flash Deal is available from noon to 4 p.m. ET, when you can get 46% off this washer-dryer pair. But if you miss the flash Laundry Pair Deal, don’t worry, you can still save 42% on the washer on Friday. And note that if you purchase any washer-dryer pair during the Samsung Winter Sale, you can unlock 30% off select Stick Vacuums (Bespoke Jets).

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

On Thursday, save 30% on Galaxy Buds2 Pro. That’s a $70 savings, meaning you can get them for just $159.

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K LS03B

Friday’s deal is one of the biggest ones all week: Save up to 33% on Frame TVs, the super thin, art-displaying models beloved by home decorators. You can save up to $1,000 depending on the size you choose. Promo prices start at $1,599 for the 65-inch model.

Samsung 27″ M70C Smart Monitor 4K UHD with Streaming TV USB-C and Ergonomic Stand

On Saturday, get 51% off a 27-inch 4K monitor, which means you save $280. If you miss this daily deal, don’t worry — it’s 45% off all throughout the week, which is a $250 savings.

Samsung Galaxy S23+

On Sunday, save 60% off a Galaxy S23+ smartphone, getting $75 off with enhanced trade-in. The promo price starts at $624.

