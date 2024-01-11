Sleep regularity lowers mortality risk more than increasing the number of hours you sleep

Forget getting eight hours of sleep a night — a new study shows that it may be even more important to have a consistent sleep schedule than to always get the recommended sleep duration.

The study, published in the scientific journal “Sleep,” tracked the sleep habits of 60,000 people and found that those with less regular sleep patterns were more likely to die earlier than those who had a consistent sleep schedule. The researchers who wrote the study also found that sleep regularity is a stronger predictor of earlier mortality than sleep duration — meaning there’s a stronger correlation between earlier death for those with inconsistent sleep schedules than for people who regularly get less than the doctor-recommended seven to eight hours of sleep per night.

The researchers still noted that getting enough sleep is important for maintaining “optimal health” and that it does still contribute to longevity. So give yourself the best chance at a good night’s sleep — with both a consistent sleep schedule and a long enough duration — with products like a smart alarm clock, affordable-yet-luxurious bedding and more.

Shop this article: Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set of 2, Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask, Dr Teal’s Sleep Spray

Products that will help you get the best sleep of your life

Loftie Alarm Clock

Loftie is more than just an alarm clock — it’s also a smart speaker, white noise machine, night light and more. It uses a two-phase alarm system that imitates your body’s natural waking up process, allowing you to wake gently, feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day ahead.

Linenwalas Split King Sheets for Adjustable Beds

For hotel-style luxury every night at home, these ultra-soft and cooling bamboo sheets will elevate your sleeping experience, making bedtime something to look forward to every night. Choose from multiple colors and sizes, including a split king for two-sided, adjustable beds.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set of 2

Whether you sleep on your back, stomach or side, this is the pillow for you. An alternative to down, the gel technology in this pillow will keep it cool. A set of two is available in both standard and king sizes.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

Block out light in comfortable, breathable fashion with this lightweight, cotton eye mask. It even includes a travel pouch so you can take good sleep with you wherever you go.

Dr Teal’s Sleep Spray

Soothing lavender and chamomile blend with melatonin in this sleep spray from Dr Teal’s. Spray it in the shower, in your bedroom, on your body or directly onto your pillow before bed to breathe in the calming aromas.

Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock, Sound Machine and Smart Light

Get white noise, a night light and an alarm clock in one. This sunrise alarm clock gently supports your natural 𝖼𝗂𝗋𝖼𝖺𝖽𝗂𝖺𝗇 𝗋𝗁𝗒𝗍𝗁𝗆 for an easier way to wake up.

Loop Quiet Equinox Earplugs

Get better sleep with reusable ear plugs that block up to 26 decibels of sound. Made from lightweight, flexible silicone, they’re comfortable and made to fit many ear sizes.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2024 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.