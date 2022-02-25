Which Nature’s Bounty probiotic or Align probiotic is best?

Taking a regular probiotic is a great practice to achieve a healthier gut. Your improved digestive system will allow you to walk through your day much more comfortably for many reasons. Not only does it balance your gut, but according to the Mayo Clinic, probiotics can also improve your immune system and possibly your mental health.

After making the decision to take a probiotic, there is still the matter of deciding on a brand. Nature’s Bounty is a well-known wellness brand with many different options for you to choose from, and Align has many products too. Additionally, if you are interested in introducing probiotics to the younger members of your family, Align also has two different styles that are specific to children. Will Nature’s Bounty or Align have a better probiotic for you?

Nature’s Bounty probiotic

This brand has committed to providing high-quality products to its customers since 1971. Nature’s Bounty provides probiotics as well as many other supplemental items, including vitamin C, vitamin D3 and fish oil. It has been an established and trusted brand in grocery stores around the United States for decades. Its products are meant to supply you with your daily nutritional needs.

Nature’s Bounty offers several different strengths of probiotics to suit any digestive need. It also provides controlled release and extra-strength options if you are in need of a boost to your intestines’ functionality. Nature’s Bounty also has a blend specifically for gas and bloating, allowing users to easily identify and resolve their discomfort. This brand is also very affordable. If this is your first time using probiotics, Nature’s Bounty is a great place to start your improved tummy journey.

Nature’s Bounty probiotic pros

Reputable brand Nature’s Bounty is easy to find online, and its probiotics are available at most major grocery stores and vitamin shops. The brand has years of experience in the wellness field and a continuously growing line of products.

You can also purchase its probiotics for a cheaper rate compared to other probiotic brands. Nature’s Bounty has all of the testing and science to back it while providing you with the savings. If you are trying probiotics for the first time, this is a reliable brand that you won’t spend too much money on if you decide to not take them later.

Nature’s Bounty probiotic cons

This company’s focus is wide and not centered around probiotic production. For this reason, there are not as many specific formulas for unique digestive tracts. Some users may prefer to have a specified goal in mind for their digestive journey that is not covered by these products.

Additionally, this brand must be refrigerated after opening to keep the probiotics from expiring. If this is not available, the microbiomes will expire and the product becomes useless. Some users have also complained that this product expires too quickly after ordering it and have expressed concerns of quality control of delivery purchases.

What are the best Nature’s Bounty probiotics to buy?

Nature’s Bounty Acidophilus Probiotics

This bottle comes with 120 capsules designed for digestive health. You can take one with or without a meal for a daily dose of healthy probiotics.

Nature’s Bounty Probiotic Gummies

There are 60 gummies per container. Two give you the daily dose of probiotics needed for a healthy digestive system.

Nature’s Bounty Gas and Bloating Formula Probiotic GX

This special formulated blend is made for digestion issues that cause gas and bloating. There are 25 capsules per container and only one is required per serving.

Align probiotic

Align has a probiotic focus, and it is good at what it does. Though Align has many different types of products, they are all probiotics. Gut-management blends are available for adults or children to introduce probiotics into their daily life. Align also has a variety of digestive blends that are good for energy, general wellness or other digestive support.

Align is also a top-selected brand in the probiotic arena due to its rave reviews from customers and physicians alike. The company advertises that it is preferred amongst gastroenterologists as well. These doctors focus on the GI tract and hold great authority in the field of digestion.

Align probiotic pros

Align products are made to help you reach your specific gut goals. Its products are reported to stimulate bacterial growth, and the National Institutes of Health has confirmed them to be effective. If you are looking for a change in the way your body digests and functions, this brand is for you.

The products are so effective that users with irritable bowel syndrome have attributed Align probiotics to a new sense of regularity and digestive function. Those with IBS suffer from continuous issues with their digestion, which can sometimes be unaffected by certain probiotics. Align and its users are confident in the brand as a beacon of hope for those with IBS or other digestive issues.

Align probiotic cons

Some users report a quick reaction to Align probiotics that they did not expect. Stomach sickness, including diarrhea and constipation, has been mentioned by users of this brand. This brand may not be the right choice for those with sensitive stomachs, and it should be recommended by a doctor before adding it to your diet.

Additionally, some users recommended checking the ingredients label on your specific probiotic before consumption. You should always check over a product with your doctor before introducing it into your routine.

What are the best Align probiotics to buy?

Align DualBiotic Prebiotic +Probiotic

These gummies come with prebiotics to support healthy bacteria and probiotics to add bacteria for an all-around healthy digestive system.

Align Probiotic 24/7 Digestive Support

This blend helps support a healthy digestive system by reducing discomfort. Take one per serving; each box contains 56 capsules.

Align Probiotic Digestive De-Stress

These capsules help to reduce gas, bloating and other discomforts in the gut caused by stress. They also include ashwagandha to help the body respond to stress in a healthy way.

Should you get Nature’s Bounty probiotic or Align probiotic?

Both Align and Nature’s Bounty are brands that are known for probiotic and wellness benefits. However, if you are new to digestive supplements, a Nature’s Bounty probiotic is right for you. Nature’s Bounty utilizes acidophilus, a quality bacteria that improves gut functionality, in some of its probiotic products. Its products are also affordable and easy to obtain online or in stores.

If you have been taking probiotics and are looking for something daily with an appropriate strength for your needs, an Align probiotic is a better choice. Align uses bifidobacterium, another gut-healthy helper, in its products. Align offers digestive blends for children, adults and a variety of ailments that can be resolved through proper digestion.

