There are 360 joints in the human body spread out over 206 bones in adults.

What are the best supplements for arthritis pain?

The human body is linked together with joints. A joint is where two bones connect, and cartilage is the gel-like connective tissue that keeps bones mobile and prevents them from rubbing against each other.

Arthritis is the inflammation of a joint causing swelling and pain. According to the Arthritis Foundation, one in four adults have some form of arthritis. It is the leading cause of disability in adults. Supplements to relieve arthritis pain target different parts of joint function. With its triple-strength combination of glucosamine, chondroitin and vitamin D, the best supplement for arthritis pain is Osteo BiFlex Joint Health.

What to know before you buy a supplement for arthritis pain

Can arthritis be prevented?

There is no way to prevent arthritis, but there are tips from health professionals about lifestyle choices that keep arthritis at bay or minimize its impact.

Exercise 30 minutes a day, five days a week to keep joints agile and muscles toned.

Maintain a healthy weight and blood sugar levels. High blood sugar stiffens joints.

Quit smoking, which stresses the tissue that protects your joints.

Wear protective gear when exercising or playing sports. Joints that have never been injured are less likely to become arthritic.

How do arthritis pain supplements work?

Arthritis pain supplements reintroduce natural elements found in the body like glucosamine and chondroitin. These ingredients help regrow cartilage which can degenerate over time due to arthritis. When this lubricant is gone, the bones, muscles and nerves become painfully inflamed. There are other ingredients in some supplements that target inflammation, bone density and synovial fluids.

Are supplements for arthritis pain safe?

Supplements for arthritis pain are considered food supplements, not medicine. They are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, and there is not usually clinical research to back their claims of pain relief and tissue repair. Nevertheless, the supplements do not include controlled substances or pain medication and are generally safe.

Diabetics should be aware that some products contain added sugar, and some products include shellfish which should be red-flagged by anyone with a shellfish allergy.

What to look for in a supplement for arthritis pain

Glucosamine

The body makes glucosamine in cartilage to aid in the lubrication of joints. It is also found in bone marrow and is made for supplements from shellfish. It is helpful for rebuilding cartilage that has been damaged or lost due to arthritis.

Chondroitin

Chondroitin is an important component of cartilage. It absorbs fluid in the connective tissue and blocks enzymes known to break down cartilage. It creates an environment for the body to produce new cartilage.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is an important nutrient for joint health. It strengthens bone tissue and builds resistance against inflammation. Research shows that two in five adults do not get enough vitamin D in their diets.

MSM

Methylsulfonylmethane is made by both the human body and green plants. It delivers sulfur to damaged tissue in the body. MSM has anti-inflammatory properties and assists the body’s production of glucosamine.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a common spice used to flavor mustard and curry powders in Indian food. It contains a chemical called curcumin which may have properties that decrease swelling, leading to reduced pain.

How much you can expect to spend on a supplement for arthritis pain

Blended supplements with glucosamine, chondroitin and other ingredients are the most expensive due to the manufacturing process. The number of pills and popularity of the brand also influence overall price.

Inexpensive arthritis supplements are priced under $15 and are mostly pills or capsules with minimal levels of glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM. Medium-priced supplements, which cost between $15-$25, are commercial brands in pill, capsule and powder form that include turmeric and other ingredients in addition to the standard glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM. Expensive arthritis supplements are priced over $25 and have higher levels of ingredients, plus vitamins and minerals.

Supplement for arthritis pain FAQ

How long do supplements take to work?

A. Rebuilding cartilage takes time, and you may not feel any pain relief for two to three months. Some consumers claim to feel a difference in a week or two but allow your body eight to 12 weeks.

Are there side effects from chondroitin?

A. Chondroitin has blood thinning properties. If you take blood thinners or certain cancer drugs, there may be risks to taking chondroitin too. Check with your healthcare professional to determine what is best for you.

What is the best supplement for arthritis pain to buy?

Top supplement for arthritis pain

Osteo BiFlex Joint Health Triple Strength

What you need to know: Recommended by pharmacists, this joint health supplement includes vitamin D.

What you’ll love: The supplement includes glucosamine, chondroitin and vitamin D for immune health. It also includes a clinically studied herbal extract. There are numerous testimonials of feeling pain relief after one week of use.

What you should consider: The pills are large and contain shellfish.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top supplement for arthritis pain for the money

Doctor’s Best Glucosamine Chondroitin MSM

What you need to know: This supplement features a powerful combination of ingredients that support your joint health.

What you’ll love: There is glucosamine to prevent joint tissue breakdown, chondroitin to absorb fluid in the bones, and MSM to import doses of sulfur. It is manufactured without genetically modified organisms.

What you should consider: The large pills may be difficult to swallow for some consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Garden of Life Joint Supplement for Men and Women

What you need to know: This supplement is comprised of a systemic enzyme formula that supports joint health throughout the body.

What you’ll love: The formula contains pancreatic enzymes, plant-based enzymes and antioxidants. It is clinically researched and can be used for quick recovery following activity. The pills are gluten-free and have a vegetable-based enteric coating.

What you should consider: There were a few reports of stomach distress when taking the pills.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

