Which rug pad for hardwood floors is best?

Rug pads for hardwood floors can help you protect the flooring underneath your rug while bringing in some extra comfort and security to the rug that’s on top of the pad. The Original Gorilla Grip 9-by-12-Foot Rug Pad is a premium rug pad for hardwood floors.

What to know before you buy a rug pad for hardwood floors

Benefits

There are several benefits to using a rug pad for hardwood floors, including reducing noise, making your carpet feel more comfortable, improving the life of your rug and protecting your flooring.

Material

Rug pads for hardwood floors come in a wide range of different materials, including felt, cushiony foam, PVC, polymers and plant-based materials.

Size

There are some rug pads for hardwood floors that are as small as 2 by 3 feet while other rug pads for hardwood floors are as big as 12 by 20 feet. You can always trim a bigger rug pad if needed to fit a smaller area rug.

What to look for in a quality rug pad for hardwood floors

Thickness

Rug pads meant to prevent slipping are usually fairly thin, while thicker rug pads range from about ¼-inch to slightly less than ½-inch thick.

Breathability

Most rug pads are breathable to prevent the build-up of moisture between the flooring and the rug pad.

Special features

Most rug pads for hardwood floors come with special features such as mold and mildew protection.

How much you can expect to spend on a rug pad for hardwood floors

Rug pads for hardwood flooring range in price from about $5-$60 or more depending on the material and size you select. Small rug pads for hardwood floors cost about $5, while larger rug pads go for about $60 or more. Expect to pay about $16-$100 for a thinner rug pad, while something with extra cushion and a slip-resistant backing will go for $25-$185.

Rug pad for hardwood floors FAQ

What’s the best kind of rug pad material if your main concern is sound insulation?

A. Rug pads tend to dull or block noise by absorbing the impact of sounds, such as footsteps. If your main concern is sound insulation, felt is an excellent material because its dense and soft fibers absorb shock. Felt rug pads come in different thicknesses, so if you find a felt rug pad product you like, you should be able to select a height that works well for your particular room or home.

How do you keep a rug pad for hardwood floors clean?

A. You should first read and follow the instructions on the rug pad you buy. Some rug pads, particularly the nonslip and thinner rug pads composed of polymer materials, can be washed either in a washing machine or by hand.

You can vacuum large and dense rug pads with a stick or hand vac, as long as it doesn’t create a strong suction that could damage the rug pad. For stains and spills, wipe down the rug pad with a wet cloth and pat it dry with a towel.

What are the best kinds of rug pads for small area rugs?

A. Small rugs usually slip more than wider and larger area rugs. That’s why you should look for slip-resistant and thin rug pads composed of eco-friendly or polymer materials to place under small area rugs, particularly the rugs located in kitchens and bathrooms where falls and slips usually happen.

What’s the best rug pad for hardwood floors to buy?

Top rug pad for hardwood floors

The Original Gorilla Grip 9-by-12-Foot Rug Pad

What you need to know: This rubber rug pad for hardwood floors from Gorilla Grip doesn’t damage or stain your hardwood floors.

What you’ll love: This rug pad features a hypoallergenic felt layer that is condensed stitched for sound reduction and durability. You can easily cut the pad to fit various dimensions.

What you should consider: The felt layer of this rug pad doesn’t grip the bottom of the rug very securely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rug pad for hardwood floors for the money

Colibyou Century Nonslip Rug Pad

What you need to know: This rug pad from Colibyou is an excellent option for people who want something environmentally friendly.

What you’ll love: This pad for comes with a nonslip coating you can revive after washing it in the washing machine, as well as a grid pattern that is simple to trim down for small area rugs.

What you should consider: This rug pad is thicker than similar polymer rug pads without being very cushioning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Grip-It Ultra Stop, Nonslip 12-by-18-Foot Rug Pad

What you need to know: This rug pad for hardwood floors from Grip-It is perfect for backing small area rugs with a strong grip.

What you’ll love: It has a grid system to make it simpler to do customized trimming, and a mesh design that enables air to circulate through and underneath area rugs.

What you should consider: The mesh on this rug pad can leave waffle marks on sticky hardwood floors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

