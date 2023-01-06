Our favorite stainless steel appliances will make your kitchen functional and stylish

One of the main reasons that homeowners love stainless steel appliances is their sleek appearance. From new builds to classic houses, they give the kitchen of any type of home an updated appearance that feels fresh and contemporary.

Aesthetics are certainly important when selecting new appliances for your kitchen, but that isn’t the only reason to love appliances that sport a stainless steel finish. Many of today’s models also offer useful features that make life in the kitchen a bit easier. Our roundup of beautiful stainless steel refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and microwaves will help you complete your kitchen in modern style.

Reasons to love stainless steel appliances

The beauty of stainless steel appliances is the advantage that stands out. They give a kitchen a modern appearance and make it feel rich and inviting. They also look great with almost any type of kitchen design or decor. What’s more, if you plan to sell your house in the future, stainless steel appliances are a plus that appeals to many buyers.

Homeowners want their appliances to last, which is another reason to invest in those that are crafted of stainless steel. The material is strong and durable and will last for years with proper care. Lastly, stainless steel’s non-porous structure resists bacteria and germs. This characteristic makes the material ideal for the kitchen where cleanliness is a must.

Cons of stainless steel appliances

We think that the pros of owning stainless steel appliances definitely outweigh the cons. However, there are a few considerations before you decide if this special finish will be right for your kitchen and budget.

One of the first things you may notice when shopping for stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and other kitchen appliances is that they are often pricier than those with a black or white finish. The higher price tag is due in part to the material and manufacturing process. However, the result is a beautiful appearance and durability that justifies the cost for many consumers.

Stainless steel is also prone to smudges, smears and fingerprints that are quite noticeable. This requires frequent cleaning to keep the finish gleaming. Some stainless steel appliances have a matte coating that makes these flaws less noticeable.

It’s also important to keep in mind that many stainless steel finishes are non-magnetic. However, this is a minor concern, as placing magnets on a premium finish would detract from its appearance even if it were possible.

Best stainless steel kitchen appliances

Top stainless steel refrigerator

Samsung 28 Cubic Foot 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

What you need to know: If you are looking for a gorgeous stainless steel refrigerator with lots of modern features, you won’t be disappointed with this roomy model by Samsung.

What you’ll love: This refrigerator features a spacious interior with a French door design and onboard water and ice. It has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can control its functions with your smart device. The stainless steel finish looks great and resists fingerprints.

What you should consider: While it’s a pricey model, it offers ample features and great looks that justify the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Wayfair

Top stainless steel refrigerator for the money

LG 20-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator

What you need to know: This classic top-freezer model is a good choice for anyone who wants a stainless steel refrigerator at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: With a traditional design that features a top freezer, this fridge is both practical and attractive. The crisper drawers keep fruits and vegetables fresh thanks to the temperature-control technology. The price falls on the lower end of the spectrum for a stainless steel model.

What you should consider: The 20-cubic-foot capacity may not be spacious enough for large households.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top stainless steel range

LG 6.3-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-In Electric Range

What you need to know: Lots of impressive features and a gorgeous design make this electric range a good choice for a high-end kitchen.

What you’ll love: Features such as a large interior, built-in air fryer and convection heating making this range ideal for avid cooks. It also boasts a beautiful design with a stainless steel finish that resists smudges and fingerprints.

What you should consider: This large range won’t fit well in some smaller kitchens.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top stainless steel range for the money

GE 30-Inch 4.8-Cubic-Foot Gas Range

What you need to know: Anyone who wants a stylish yet affordable gas range will appreciate this stainless steel option.

What you’ll love: This stainless steel range boasts simple controls and four large burners. It has a modern design and is available at a fraction of the price of many ranges with this popular finish.

What you should consider: It has fewer features than some similar models, but you may not mind considering the value.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair and Home Depot

Top stainless steel dishwasher

KitchenAid 24-Inch Top-Control Built-In Tall-Tub Dishwasher with PrintShield

What you need to know: Quiet and effective, this dishwasher is an impressive model that is ideal for anyone who wants a stainless steel option with lots of bells and whistles.

What you’ll love: The homeowner who prefers an ultra-modern dishwasher will love this model’s clean lines and modern build. It has a third rack that maximizes the generous interior space. It’s quiet too.

What you should consider: We wish that the cycles weren’t quite so long.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top stainless steel dishwasher for the money

Samsung 24-Inch Top Digital Touch Control Dishwasher

What you need to know: If you are looking for a beautiful stainless steel dishwasher that won’t break your budget, this is the one to buy.

What you’ll love: Although it’s quiet to operate, this dishwasher is highly effective at cleaning dishes. It can fit up to 14 place settings. The price falls on the lower end of the scale for this type of finish.

What you should consider: The drying functions aren’t as reliable as the wash cycles.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair and Home Depot

Top stainless steel microwave

Panasonic 2.2-Cubic-Foot 1,250-Watt Microwave

What you need to know: This is a feature-rich stainless steel microwave that’s ideal for large households and spacious kitchens.

What you’ll love: We love that this model delivers 1,250 watts of power for fast results. It has sensor technology that adjusts to cooking needs. Ample presets and a roomy interior are also some of its highlights.

What you should consider: The controls come with a learning curve, and the large size isn’t ideal for small countertops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stainless steel microwave for the money

Farberware 1.1-Cubic-Foot 1,000-Watt Microwave

What you need to know: The price and looks of this model make it a good choice for the budget-minded shopper who wants both value and beauty.

What you’ll love: Although this microwave has useful presets, 1,000 watts of power and a stainless steel finish, it’s available at a reasonable price point. It looks great too.

What you should consider: This microwave isn’t the quietest option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.