Keeping the dust and dirt off your floors is a tough job if you don’t have a high-quality vacuum to tackle all the surfaces. Oreck vacuums are some of the most trusted models on the market, so you never have to worry about whether your vacuum can get the job done.

Oreck offers a wide range of models, including upright, canister, stick and handheld options. The vacuums are also available with various unique features that can make cleaning much easier. The brand’s top model, the Elevate Command Bagged Upright Vacuum, is popular because it offers powerful HEPA filtration and a lightweight design that’s easy to maneuver all over the house.

What to know before you buy an Oreck vacuum

Vacuum type

When shopping for an Oreck vacuum, you should ask yourself what type is best for your needs. Oreck offers handheld, stick, canister and upright vacuums, so there’s bound to be an option that fits your home.

Oreck handheld vacuums are compact models that fit in your hand and don’t have a cord. They work well for spot cleaning around the home, such as crumbs under the kitchen table or dirt from a knocked-over plant. The lightweight design also allows you to bring a handheld vacuum to your car and higher surfaces like counters and curtains for cleaning.

Oreck stick vacuums resemble upright models, though they have a slim, lightweight design and a smaller cleaning path. They aren’t as powerful as an upright vacuum either, and some models don’t have motorized brushes either. Most stick vacuums are more effective on hard flooring like tile than carpeting. They’re usually cordless, too, so you can clean anywhere in your home. Overall, an Oreck stick vacuum is better for a smaller house or supplemental cleaning with a full-size vacuum.

Oreck canister vacuums feature a separate motor and bag connected to the suction head by a flexible hose. The design allows you to clean in hard-to-reach areas like under furniture and tight corners. You have to pull the canister behind you, though, which can make it challenging to maneuver upstairs. Fortunately, some Oreck canister vacuums are lightweight enough to carry easily.

Oreck upright vacuums are the classic full-size vacuum option. The cleaning head connects to the dust container and motor housing, so it’s all one piece. They offer a wide cleaning path and powerful suction, so they work extremely well for pulling dirt out of carpeting. Most Oreck upright vacuums also perform well on hard flooring, though.

Bagged vs. bagless

Oreck offers both bagged and bagless vacuums, so you can choose the option that best fits your preferences.

Bagged vacuums collect all the dirt, dust and debris from your floors in a bag that you must replace when it’s full. All full-size Oreck vacuums feature bags, so they can pick up more dirt than you would with a bagless model. You’ll have to purchase Oreck replacement bags for the lifetime of the vacuum, though.

Bagless vacuums collect the dirt and dust in a bin or cup that you must empty when it’s full.

Weight

A vacuum’s weight is a vital feature to consider because it affects how easily you can move it around your home. Full-size vacuums can be pretty heavy, so some models weigh more than 20 pounds. On the other hand, stick vacuums are pretty lightweight, so they generally weigh about 10 pounds. Handheld vacuums are the lightest, though, with most weighing only a few pounds.

However, Oreck’s full-size vacuums stand out from the competition because they’re super lightweight for easy maneuverability. In general, you can expect Oreck handheld vacuums to weigh under 5 pounds, Oreck canister vacuums to weigh just about 5 pounds, Oreck stick vacuums to weigh less than 6 pounds, and Oreck upright vacuums to weigh under 10 pounds.

What to look for in a quality Oreck vacuum

Speeds

Oreck upright vacuums generally have two speeds that determine how fast their brushes rotate. It’s a handy feature to have because you can choose the right speed for the type of flooring that you’re cleaning.

Cord

If you’re considering an Oreck vacuum with a cord, you should consider the cord length. It must plug into an outlet, so a longer cord makes it easy to clean an entire room without switching outlets.

Oreck vacuums usually have cords that are 20 to 35 feet long. That length is typically enough that you can cover a large room without needing to change outlets.

Flooring

Vacuums are typically used most often on carpeting, but you’ll appreciate having a model that can be used on hard flooring too. All Oreck vacuums work well on carpeting and hard flooring, so you can clean all the floors in your home with the model you choose. Some Oreck models can even clean furniture and upholstery.

Filter

A full-size vacuum should have a high-quality filtration system to prevent dirt, dust, pet dander and other particle debris from flying around your home as you vacuum. If you or someone in your home has allergies or asthma, it’s essential.

Oreck vacuums have high-efficiency particulate air filters to remove up to 99.7% of the particulates that it sucks up. They can even contain particulates that measure just 0.3 microns in size. A HEPA filter is the top of the line for vacuum filtration, so an Oreck vacuum is highly effective for a home with someone who has respiratory issues or pets.

Headlights

Oreck upright vacuums often have LED headlights at the front. This allows you to get a better view under furniture or other tight spaces. You can find some models with two headlights and others that have four lights.

Attachments

Oreck vacuums sometimes come with attachments that make it easier to clean the surfaces in your home. You can find models that include attachments like:

A crevice tool that can clean small spaces

A dusting brush that can clean various flat surfaces

An upholstery tool that can clean furniture, curtains and more

How much you can expect to spend on an Oreck vacuum

You’ll typically pay between $100-$599 for an Oreck vacuum. A handheld model usually costs $100-$130, while canister models range from $130-$280. Oreck stick vacuums can run from $220-$570, but the most expensive models are upright vacuums, typically costing $155-$599.

Oreck vacuum FAQ

Do Oreck upright vacuums weigh less than competing models?

A. Oreck upright vacuums are usually lighter than other brands’ upright models. That’s because Oreck upright vacuums suck the dirt and debris into their bag via direct suction. This simplified process allows for a smaller motor that weighs less than those in most other upright models.

Does Oreck offer a warranty for its vacuums?

A. The precise coverage can vary from model to model, but all Oreck vacuums have at least three years of limited warranty protection. Some models have a 7-year warranty, and you can even find some Oreck vacuums that include a free tune-up for your vacuum each year.

What’s the best Oreck vacuum to buy?

Top Oreck vacuum

Oreck Elevate Command Bagged Upright Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: With potent suction and a HEPA filter, this vacuum has earned rave reviews for its versatility and ease of use.

What you’ll love: It features lightweight construction and outstanding suction, can clean carpeting and hard flooring and the HEPA filter effectively gets rid of allergens.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with any tools for getting into tight spaces and costs more than similar models.

Top Oreck vacuum for the money

Oreck Commercial XL Upright Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: This is an excellent commercial-grade vacuum that works for all types of messes, including pet hair.

What you’ll love: Its lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver, it’s extremely effective for picking up pet hair, it features a 35-inch long cord and it can withstand regular use.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with a hose for vacuuming the stairs or tight spots.

Worth checking out

Oreck Commercial Upright Bagged Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: This is a pretty basic vacuum that still delivers plenty of features to make cleaning as easy as possible.

What you’ll love: It features a lightweight, user-friendly design, the cord is 40-inches for excellent maneuverability, it is extremely well-built so that it can handle any mess and it comes at a reasonable price.

What you should consider: You can’t adjust it for different carpet heights and it doesn’t come with a hose or other tools either.

