Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
14°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Election Center
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Snowmobile Trail Conditions
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
NBA
MLB
NCAA
The Big Game
China 2022
Community
Positively Wisconsin
Hometown Heroes
Remarkable Women
WFRV Specials
High School Theater
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Birthday Club
Veterans Voices
Local Events
Black History Month
Critic At Large
Pet Saver
BestReviews
Your local experts
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Melindas Garden
L5L
Your Local Experts
Road Trip
Holiday Spotlight
Melindas Garden
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Windows & Window Care
Best magnetic curtain rod
Don't Miss
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway 2022
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
Gallery
More Don't Miss
Coronavirus News
De Pere is handing out N95 masks, here is how to get them
COVID-19 testing taking place at Brown Co. Fairgrounds
Video
Pfizer begins FDA application for vaccine for kids under 5
Over 550 New COVID hospitalizations in WI
Video
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Owners & employees of Brown Co. business charged for fraud
Gallery
Four teenage girls shot, wounded outside WI high school
Pharmacy chain in WI to pay $2+ million for false claims
Gallery
Charges referred after girl breaks car windows with hatchet in Manitowoc
Manitowoc approves sale of old Mirro Company site
Video
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins installing “Cherries Jubilee” artwork
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Republican Kevin Nicholson joins Wisconsin governor’s race
Wisconsin appeals court stays ballot drop box restrictions
Who’s running for Neenah Mayor? Three people announce candidacy, gearing up for February primary
Video
More Election
Local Sports
HSSPX: Hortonville GBB beats Neenah, ANorth BB upsets AEast
Video
Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat
Video
Notre Dame GBB hands Waupun its first loss
Video
St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine
Video
De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold
Video
HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon evades upset bid; Northeast Wisconsin highlights
Video