Which Cuisinart griddler is best?

The Cuisinart griddler is a versatile appliance that has as many as six separate functions. Use it as a contact grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle or half grill/half griddle. You can even add waffle plates for fluffy Belgian-style waffles.

When you need a commercial-quality griddler, Cuisinart has you covered. The Cuisinart Elite Griddler features precise temperature controls over a large cooking surface that’s designed to efficiently and deliciously feed a crowd.

What to know before you buy a Cuisinart griddler

Versatility

Indoor grills are great if the weather keeps you from cooking outside, but some of them are only good at grilling food. They lack the versatility of Cuisinart griddlers with their wide range of functions. Additionally, griddlers come in several sizes that accommodate households both large and small.

Temperature control

For some cooks, controlling every element of the process — including the temperature — is important. Some Cuisinart griddlers have dual-zone temperature control. This means you can set the temperature to cook eggs on one side and bacon on the other side of the griddle. There is even a searing function that increases the heat to 500 degrees for two minutes at a time.

If you just want something with an on/off switch, Cuisinart has you covered there, too. Simple indicator lights let you know when the plates are ready to cook, with another light that signals food is ready.

What to look for in a quality Cuisinart griddler

Reversible cooking plates

Reversible cooking plates change the texture of the final product. They also allow you to keep cooking without stopping to wash plates constantly.

Recipes

Cuisinart includes not only recipes designed for use in the griddler you select but also safe temperature charts and handy tips and tricks for getting the most out of your appliance.

Easy-to-read displays

Look for Cuisinart’s clear electronic displays with countdown timers and setting indicators. Blue indicator lights let you know when your food is ready.

Floating hinges

Floating hinges allow the lid to press evenly across the surface of the food. No more pinching at the back of the machine with food cooking quickly, while the front is partially propped open.

Integrated drip tray

The integrated drip tray means no messy countertops. Adjustable feet at the front of some Cuisinart griddlers mean less fat in the final product, too.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cuisinart griddler

Depending on the size and the number of extra features and accessories, expect to spend $60-$200.

Cuisinart griddler FAQ

Which of the six functions should you use when cooking?

A. The function you select depends on what you’re cooking.

Contact grill: Burgers, thin and boneless meats and vegetables

Burgers, thin and boneless meats and vegetables Panini press: Sandwiches, quesadillas and paninis

Sandwiches, quesadillas and paninis Full grill: Burgers, steak, chicken, fish and vegetables

Burgers, steak, chicken, fish and vegetables Full griddle: Breakfast foods such as pancakes, eggs, hashbrowns, bacon and sausage

Breakfast foods such as pancakes, eggs, hashbrowns, bacon and sausage Half grill/half griddle: For meals including steak and potatoes or eggs and bacon

For meals including steak and potatoes or eggs and bacon Waffle plates: For waffles but also to shape hashbrowns and leftover rice

Note that Cuisinart does not recommend cooking bone-in poultry on any setting.

How do you clean a griddler?

A. Taking care of your griddler prolongs its life. Proper cleaning also means flavors won’t transfer from one meal to the next.

Before cleaning , unplug your griddler and allow it to cool completely.

, unplug your griddler and allow it to cool completely. Use the included scraping tool to remove any stuck-on food.

to remove any stuck-on food. Remove the drip tray and discard the grease.

and discard the grease. Release the cooking plates by pressing the plate release button.

by pressing the plate release button. The scraping tool, drip tray and cooking plates can be either hand-washed or popped in the dishwasher.

can be either hand-washed or popped in the dishwasher. If you choose to hand-wash the plates , it’s important to make sure the flavors of what you’ve cooked are completely removed. This is especially important if you have cooked seafood. Wipe the cooking plate with lemon juice to remove any lingering odors.

, it’s important to make sure the flavors of what you’ve cooked are completely removed. This is especially important if you have cooked seafood. Wipe the cooking plate with lemon juice to remove any lingering odors. Wipe the outside of the machine with a clean, dry cloth. If you notice stains or stubborn areas, wet the cloth with warm water.

with a clean, dry cloth. If you notice stains or stubborn areas, wet the cloth with warm water. Do not use scrub brushes or abrasive cleaners on any part of your griddler.

or abrasive cleaners on any part of your griddler. Allow it to dry completely before storage.

What’s the best Cuisinart griddler to buy?

Top Cuisinart griddler

Cuisinart Elite Griddler

What you need to know: This is good-looking, high-performance and great for large households.

What you’ll love: It features dual-zone temperature controls and a large grilling surface that reaches up to 500 degrees for two minutes at a time. It has 240 square inches of cooking area. The plates are removable and reversible. Recipes, instructions and a scraping tool are also included. It comes with a three-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: Plastic buttons for removing the grill plates break after frequent use, and some users reported difficulty with their warranty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sur la Table

Top Cuisinart griddler for the money

Cuisinart Griddler 3-in-1 Grill and Panini Press

What you need to know: With a small footprint, expandable cooking surface and affordable price, this works for households of all sizes.

What you’ll love: It has two plates that can be used to press a panini or opened side-by-side for grilling steaks or veggie burgers. It has floating hinges for even cooking. Lower the front feet for better drainage.

What you should consider: There is no precise temperature control here. This machine features a simple on and off button with indicator lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuisinart 5-in-1 Silver Griddler And Waffle Plates Bundle

What you need to know: Create the perfect breakfast with this waffle plate bundle.

What you’ll love: As with other griddlers, this one features a floating lid; removable, dishwasher-safe plates; and an integrated drip tray. Change the function from grill to griddle with stylish black knobs. The included waffle plates make four Belgian-style waffles at a time.

What you should consider: The heat can sometimes be uneven for waffles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

