When it comes to making your home match your unique style, the kitchen can be tricky. If you’re a renter, you’re often stuck with whatever countertops, cabinets and backsplash you have, whether the materials fit your dream home aesthetic or not. And even if you own and can make any upgrade you want, kitchen remodels can be some of the most expensive changes in a home.

That’s why countertop appliances can be a great place to start — they allow you to bring in more of your personal style and flair without breaking the bank. And if you, like many other trend-savvy deal-hunters out there, are in love with mid-century design, you’re going to love this Smeg toaster lookalike.

What’s the deal with Smeg?

Smeg appliances have a super-unique, retro look that fits right into a mid-century home. The brand is based in Italy and produces a wide range of home appliances, from refrigerators and ovens to smaller gadgets like blenders, kettles and toasters.

Smeg appliances are instantly recognizable for their curved lines, bright candy colors and company logo in chrome block letters. They instantly elevate any kitchen’s style — but they’re out of reach for many people because they’re serious investment pieces. Larger appliances like fridges retail for more than $3,000, while even smaller ones, like toasters, will run you a few hundred bucks.

3 affordable Smeg toaster lookalikes that will look great on your countertop

Now for the good news: You can get a similar look to a Smeg without spending serious cash. Amazon has a few great options for retro toasters reviewers love — all for a fraction of the price.

Mueller Retro Toaster

This Mueller toaster looks right out of a mid-century kitchen, and it comes in neutral matte black or several pastel shades that rival Smeg models. Reviewers love it — more than 11,000 of them have given it a nearly perfect rating. And at under $30, it’s a literal fraction of the price — plus, there’s a $5 coupon you can apply at checkout for even deeper savings.

Sold by Amazon

Keenstone Retro Stainless Steel Toaster

This option also features curved lines and chrome details similar to a Smeg. While it’s a bit more expensive than the Mueller model, it’s still under $40 — and it offers more colors to choose from, so it’ll more easily match your kitchen decor.

Sold by Amazon

Redmond 2-Slice Toaster

While this Redmond toaster is the most expensive of the three, it’s also the highest-rated by Amazon reviewers, who point out that it’s durable, versatile and easy to clean. It offers multiple toast settings, a removable crumb tray and two Smeg-like colors straight out of the 1950s.

Sold by Amazon

If you’ve just gotta have the real thing

If only the real thing will do, these are the best Smeg toasters money can buy.

Smeg 2-Slice Toaster, Pink

In our Smeg toaster testing, this was the best of the best, with sturdy design and quick, even toasting. We also liked the defrost function and anti-slip feet.

Sold by Amazon

Smeg 2-Slice Toaster, Cream

In our testing, we thought this toaster delivered the best bang for your buck out of all the Smeg models. It’s beautiful and solidly built, with pretty reliable performance, though it does tend to toast things a bit more on one side than the other.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.