Improve your metalworking projects and add some versatility to your workshop by including the best circular saw to your tool collection.

Which metal cutting circular saw is best?

Whether you’re a full-time tradesman or a casual hobbyist, having a high-quality metal cutting circular saw is a useful addition to any workshop. As you’ve likely noticed, there are plenty of metal cutting circular saws on the market today, many from reputable brands and others from unknown manufacturers. Finding a saw that fits your budget and project needs is entirely feasible.

If you’re looking for the best metal cutting circular saw at a reasonable price, be sure to check out the DEWALT Metal Cutting Saw, 14-Inch.

What to know before you buy a metal cutting circular saw

Metal type

Before you buy a metal cutting circular saw, consider what types of metal you intend to cut. Some saws that perform excellently on certain metals can chew up (or get chewed up by) other metals. High-speed saws — usually with 3,000 rotations per minute — are best for cutting hard metals like aluminum. Slow-speed saws are better for mild and softer steels. Many modern circular saws have speed options on their control panels to suit multiple metal types.

Blade

Even with the right saw, the wrong blade can be disastrous. An incorrect blade leads to wobbly cuts or burrs that can ruin a project or even damage a saw due to the vibrations — not to mention, inappropriate blades make cutting uncomfortably noisy. When tackling your metal cutting projects, ensure you have the correct circular saw blade for your metal type and saw.

Cut quality

The right metal cutting circular saw with the proper blade will cut straight lines every time, with minimal touch-ups or deburring necessary. Metal cuts are often essential on sensitive projects such as window manufacturing where there’s little forgiveness for mistakes. In cases like these, accuracy with the first cut is crucial to a successful project. Before you purchase a metal cutting circular saw, consider the cut quality your work demands.

What to look for in a quality metal cutting circular saw

Motor power capacity

The power capacity of your metal cutting circular saw’s motor is critical. To get through metal, a circular saw needs to have higher amps and volts, allowing it more cutting power. For harder metals, the revolutions per minute (RPM) will ideally be between 2,500-3,900. Anything higher means the blades operate too quickly, reducing precision ability, and anything much lower won’t be able to cut through hard metal.

Safety

All standard metal cutting circular saws will have appropriate safety features. Look for a clear lock-off lever that will prevent the saw from being powered on when not in use. Check the blade guards to ensure they are efficient and secured, both when the saw is in use and when it is not. Examine the motor housing to ensure it will help prevent your saw’s motor from overheating.

Grip

The handle or grip on your metal cutting circular saw is one of the most important features. A badly designed grip will limit the safety of your saw as well as the precision and cleanliness of cuts. Check the shape and position of the grip. See if it fits your hand and note how it feels when you use the saw. Go with something that’s comfortable and doesn’t cause unnecessary strain. The grip shouldn’t be slippery or too rough to cause discomfort while operating.

How much you can expect to spend on a metal cutting circular saw

The price range for a metal cutting circular saw varies widely. More affordable circle saws start around $80 while high-end professional saws can be over $7000, although you can find a high-quality saw in the $250-$450 range.

Metal cutting circular saw FAQ

Can you use my circular saw to cut metal?

A. Possibly. Assuming your saw has the right motor capacity, fitting it with the correct blade should allow it to handle metal cutting with ease.

Can you turn a metal-cutting circular-saw blade backward to cut metal?

A. While it may cut, this is a bad and dangerous idea. When operating backward, the saw tips are far more likely to break and fly off and the saw blade itself is more likely to shatter.

What’s the best metal cutting circular saw to buy?

Top metal cutting circular saw

DEWALT Metal Cutting Saw

What you need to know: This metal cutting circular saw offers plenty of versatility, speed and power, all while being lightweight and easily manageable for experts and hobbyists alike.

What you’ll love: With an ergonomically designed handle, you’ll be able to manage projects with more precision and less fatigue. A quick-lock vise allows clamping on different material sizes and the adjustable chip deflector channels hazardous materials in a safe direction.

What you should consider: Some users said the clamping system and guideline fence loosen too easily and allow for inconsistent cuts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top metal cutting circular saw for the money

GALAX PRO Metal Cutting Circular Saw

What you need to know: This handheld metal cutting circular saw is perfect for anyone looking for a quick, easy and affordable metal cutting saw.

What you’ll love: This saw has a built-in dust collection system to help with chip and dust disposal and keep harmful materials from flying in unwanted areas. Windows give a clear line of sight to where the blade cuts to improve cutting accuracy.

What you should consider: Some users said the blade is difficult to lock into place and the directions are unclear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MK Morse CSM9NXTB 9-Inch Metal Cutting Circular Saw

What you need to know: With a blade that cuts like butter, both tradesmen and beginner craftsmen are sure to get straight, clean lines with this metal cutting saw.

What you’ll love: While corded, this handheld saw has enhanced blade alignment guides and a sight opening that allow for accuracy. With a catch tray and upper chamber, this saw collects chips and dust while deadening the sound of the saw.

What you should consider: Users said the catch tray doesn’t intercept all of the debris coming from cuts, so it is messy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

